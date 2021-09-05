Supervisor proposes outdoor recreation authority to oversee county’s rail trails

ABINGDON, Va. — Mike Rush dreams of an outdoor recreation authority for Washington County, Virginia.
It would be an umbrella organization that could further group the county’s outdoor assets — including three rail trails, said Rush, a member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
Washington County is home to about 32 miles of the 34-mile-long Virginia Creeper Trail. Shorter sets of railroad tracks turned to trails include the Salt Trail and the Mendota Trail.
“In Washington County, the benefit is that visitors can go and do three different things,” Rush said.
On the west, the Mendota Trail is expected to add another mile by the end of the year.
On the east, leaders of the Salt Trail possess new visions to finish its two missing miles.
In the middle, the Virginia Creeper Trail has happily experienced some growing pains — with crowded conditions expected on weekends come October in the narrow neck between Green Cove and Creek Junction.
Rush represents the Damascus area, including the eastern half of the Virginia Creeper Trail. He’s a clear champion for “The Creeper.”
His idea for an outdoor recreation authority is still in the birthing stages, he said.
Promoting the other trails across Washington County would give visitors a longer experience in the area — instead of just riding the Virginia Creeper Trail “and checking the box,” Rush said.
“What I worry is that it becomes one-dimensional,” Rush said.
An authority “would offer some sort of coordinator and organization for activities that are now singular to themselves in different parts of the county,” Rush said.
“And the practical outcome is that outdoor activities that would be part of such an authority would have access to grant money that they don’t have access to right now.”
Trio of trails
Owned by the town of Saltville, the Salt Trail spans 8.1 miles — with less than a mile inside Smyth County. The rest is in Washington County, according to Brian Martin, the town manager of Saltville.
But it’s broken by an on-road portion.
“Essentially, right now, it’s two separate trails,” Martin said. “We want to make it a destination. But, right now, it’s just not.”
About five miles of the trail runs continuously between the Tin Bridge Trestle and a parking lot on the outskirts of Glade Spring.
Nearly two miles of the trail run through Saltville.
The biggest problem, for now, lies in the on-road portion between the Tin Bridge Trestle and the Saltville section, Martin said.
Martin, 51, is working with the Saltville Town Council to determine how the trail might be re-routed on an abandoned section of Old Saltworks Road — and off the shoulder of the active highway.
That way, he said, the trail could stay as a pedestrian-only path for its length.
The hurdle lies in gaining access to the old roadbed — what has been gated off as a Superfund site due to possible cave-ins when this was formerly used for gypsum mining.
At present, that passage — at Plasterco — is still on the drawing board, according to Martin.
And, if it’s not feasible, the town wants to build a bike lane for the current 1.1-mile-long, on-road section. Either way, Martin said the town plans to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation.
For now, the town is seeking grant money, Martin said.
Martin also vowed to use a bulk of Saltville’s recently acquired $1.9 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to “finish” the Salt Trail, he said.
Back on the Glade Spring side, Town Manager Cecile Rosenbaum has plans to finish the trail from the parking lot on Old Mill Road to connect to the town square.
Like Martin, Rosenbaum’s efforts also remain in the research phase.
“The town has applied for a grant through the Virginia Outdoors Foundation to extend the trail one mile to the town limits,” Rosenbaum said. “And the funds could be used for rights-of-way acquisitions and things like that.”
State park
The ongoing journey of the Mendota Trail has been inspirational for the Salt Trail, Rosenbaum said.
And it’s given the efforts to complete the Salt Trail “new faith,” Martin said.
Currently, about seven miles of the Mendota Trail are open.
Come Oct. 30, another mile — with three trestles — is slated to open from a parking area at Phillips to the North Fork of the Holston River bridge, said Jim Lapis, the director of the Mendota Trail Conservancy.
That will give two continuous miles on the Mendota section of the trail, Lapis said.
Ultimately, Lapis hopes to have all 12.5 miles of the Mendota Trail open within a few years.
Trail organizers also envision the Mendota Trail one day becoming a state park.
That’s possible, Rush said.
In Virginia, the New River Trail State Park and the High Bridge Trail State Park are linear parks following the path of former railroad lines.
Washington County, in turn, is also one of the few counties in Southwest Virginia that does not have a state park within its borders.
What could be promising: The Mendota Trail recently received a $350,000 grant from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, which operates the Virginia State Parks system.
Rush’s proposal for a countywide outdoor recreation authority coincides with his other dream to create a state park in the county.
Like plans to complete the Salt Trail, all that is still on the drawing board, Rush said.
“Without any planning or vision, the people perish,” Rush said.
Still, the authority does have support among the conductors of the county’s rail trails.
“It’s a wonderful thing. It connects communities. We can share certain opportunities. We can share resources,” said Lisa Kestner Quigley, the executive director of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy.
At present, it’s estimated that as many as 225,000 people per year use the Virginia Creeper Trail, Quigley said.
The Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy is currently conducting a new survey to determine an approximate number of users on the trail.
Quigley does not want to say that the trail is “crowded.”
But Rush did at a recent meeting of the Board of Supervisors.
“There’s a potential that the Mendota Trail in particular may be able to shoulder some of our capacity issues at our very busiest times of the year, which are a couple of weekends in October,” Quigley said.
Rush concurred, saying that’s a reason he wants to create the authority.
Martin, meanwhile, is hoping for some spillover on the Salt Trail.
“If we only had 10 percent of their visitors, that would change our town,” Martin said. “It would help Saltville and Glade Spring.”
