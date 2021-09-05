Supervisor proposes outdoor recreation authority to oversee county’s rail trails

The biggest problem, for now, lies in the on-road portion between the Tin Bridge Trestle and the Saltville section, Martin said.

Martin, 51, is working with the Saltville Town Council to determine how the trail might be re-routed on an abandoned section of Old Saltworks Road — and off the shoulder of the active highway.

That way, he said, the trail could stay as a pedestrian-only path for its length.

The hurdle lies in gaining access to the old roadbed — what has been gated off as a Superfund site due to possible cave-ins when this was formerly used for gypsum mining.

At present, that passage — at Plasterco — is still on the drawing board, according to Martin.

And, if it’s not feasible, the town wants to build a bike lane for the current 1.1-mile-long, on-road section. Either way, Martin said the town plans to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation.

For now, the town is seeking grant money, Martin said.

Martin also vowed to use a bulk of Saltville’s recently acquired $1.9 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to “finish” the Salt Trail, he said.