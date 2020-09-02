Superintendent issues statement regarding Bristol Virginia School Board chair's comments

BRISTOL, Va. — A series of social media comments by Bristol Virginia School Board Chairman Steve Fletcher don’t represent the school division or Fletcher in that role, Superintendent Keith Perrigan said Tuesday.

Perrigan issued a statement distancing the division from Fletcher’s weekend comments in response to an illustration shared on Facebook. A group calling itself Future Black Leaders Coalition described his comments as racist and is calling for him to resign on its Facebook page.

“I would like to make it clear to the students, parents and citizens of our community that these comments do not represent the beliefs, vision and ideals of Bristol Virginia Public Schools and were not made in Mr. Fletcher’s capacity as board chairman,” Perrigan said in the statement.

The illustration depicts two white police officers shooting a Black man in the back while a white man walks the other way, carrying a rifle. Under it were the words, “This is America.” Fletcher called it “disgusting,” criticized the person for sharing it and offered to provide Perrigan’s cellphone number if she wanted to speak with the superintendent regarding Fletcher’s comments.

Fletcher issued an apology Sunday and said his comments weren’t racist but supportive of local law enforcement.

“My response to the depiction of police in America as lawless and criminal was motivated by my support for the police officers in my community who work tirelessly every day to protect the citizens of Bristol,” Fletcher said in Sunday’s statement.