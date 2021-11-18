Sunday fire victim remembered as family man

James Eugene Jones was a long-distance truck driver, a lover of bluegrass music and a family man.

Yet Jones, 86, who died in a house fire Sunday at his home on White Oak Road in Bristol, Virginia, had to be rounded up like a character in a TV Western when it came to settling down and getting married in 1965, remembered his daughter, Kim Jones.

Today, all that is family legend, Jones remembered on Wednesday — three days after her daddy died alone in his home at daybreak.

Fire crews from Green Spring, Washington County and Bristol, Virginia responded to the call at 6:04 a.m., Chuck Harosky, the fire chief of Washington County Fire and Rescue, said.

The fire was extinguished in just a few minutes, Harosky said.

Jones had lived at the house on White Oak Road since 1965. It was the honeymoon home for Jones and his wife, Norma Jean — well, once they finally got married, their daughter said.

This couple from Bristol started dating in 1958 and had their daughter in 1961.

Yet they were still not married, Kim Jones said with a laugh.

