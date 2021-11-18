Sunday fire victim remembered as family man

James Eugene Jones was a long-distance truck driver, a lover of bluegrass music and a family man.
Yet Jones, 86, who died in a house fire Sunday at his home on White Oak Road in Bristol, Virginia, had to be rounded up like a character in a TV Western when it came to settling down and getting married in 1965, remembered his daughter, Kim Jones.
Today, all that is family legend, Jones remembered on Wednesday — three days after her daddy died alone in his home at daybreak.
Fire crews from Green Spring, Washington County and Bristol, Virginia responded to the call at 6:04 a.m., Chuck Harosky, the fire chief of Washington County Fire and Rescue, said.
The fire was extinguished in just a few minutes, Harosky said.
Jones had lived at the house on White Oak Road since 1965. It was the honeymoon home for Jones and his wife, Norma Jean — well, once they finally got married, their daughter said.
This couple from Bristol started dating in 1958 and had their daughter in 1961.
Yet they were still not married, Kim Jones said with a laugh.
“My dad didn’t want to get married. But my grandfather — my mother’s father — literally took a shotgun and said, ‘You are going to marry my daughter.’ It was literally a shotgun wedding.”
On Wednesday, Jones discovered her parents’ marriage license — saved from the fire — saying the couple had wed on Oct. 9, 1965.
They were together until Norma Jean died in 2006. Yet, even then, her husband spent the last 15 years of his life grieving for his beloved wife, Kim Jones, a retired ICU nurse who lives next door to her father’s house, said.
When firefighters arrived on the scene Sunday, Harosky said fire was coming out of both attics.
The white house on White Oak Road was home base for the late Jones, whenever he came off the road.
“My dad was a big Johnny Cash fan,” Kim Jones said. “My dad was a big country music fan, a big bluegrass fan. He actually played bluegrass — him and a bunch of buddies. They would pick and grin.”
Still, how Jones died remains a mystery. The cause of the fire is unknown, though police do not suspect foul play.
“Above all else, he cared about his family,” Kim Jones said. “He would take care of his family no matter what — brothers, sisters, mom, his wife, his daughter.”
A funeral service for Jones will be held Friday at 8 p.m. in the chapel of Weaver Funeral Home.