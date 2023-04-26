BRISTOL, Va. — A diminished workforce is among the many negative impacts brought on by a lack of affordable child care, multiple experts in that field said Tuesday.

About 170 people from across Tennessee and Virginia — representing state and local government, education, health care, businesses, human service agencies and elected officials gathered at the Bristol train station on Tuesday to participate in a regional child care summit.

“Many groups are needed to solve this crisis … It really is going to take all of us working together, and we believe with today’s meeting we are beginning that journey to solving the child care crisis,” Mark Cruise, director of the Strong Accountable Care Community, told the assembled news media.

“The first step is raising awareness of the real crisis we have with child care,” Cruise said. “We are losing child care classrooms, centers are closing down, child care workers are leaving the profession so we have to raise awareness then bring together our best minds, experts and all the organizations that care about child care to fix this.”

The lack of access to competent, affordable child care has become a major hurdle for employers.

“We’re hearing from business leaders that child care, or the lack thereof, is one of the biggest barriers they’re facing right now in recruiting and retaining talent. Until and unless we fix the child care crisis, employers are really going to be struggling,” Cruise said. “We have an obligation, not just to working families to address this crisis, but to the employers in our region.”

Travis Staton, executive director of the United Way of Southwest Virginia, said the lack of child care is a barrier to filling current jobs and attracting more jobs.

“When we think about the bigger picture and our ability to attract higher paying jobs to Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, we have to get the current jobs filled as well. If we don’t fill those jobs, we’re not going to attract more jobs,” Staton said. “Helping people get off the sidelines, re-enter the workforce and become gainfully employed is a key piece of that strategy. And one of the biggest barriers right now is child care.”

Staton said there is a “sense of urgency” across the region to address this problem in the short term.

“The business community is really at the table driving part of the solution. We’re working on several different initiatives right now with several different state entities, local governments and state governments. The biggest challenge is having the availability of child care so people can reenter the workforce,” Staton said. “Before the pandemic, women made up a majority of the workforce, but since the pandemic it’s changed, and men are more the majority of the population of the workforce … A lot of folks are sitting on the sidelines because child care is not available and it’s not affordable.”

Cruise agreed, saying the pandemic “exacerbated the existing inefficiencies and broken child care system that we have.”

Blair Taylor, CEO of Tennesseans for Quality Early Education, said that organization recently produced a report on this topic.

“It’s having a dramatic impact in workforce participation, workforce productivity,” Taylor said. “Parents are struggling to walk that fine line between finding child care, having child care, earning a living, sustaining their families economically and that is showing up in challenges for workforce recruitment for our businesses. It’s showing up in their bottom lines in terms of reduced productivity and reduced revenues. It’s a big deal.”

Among the points raised during the discussion was the average cost of child care today exceeds the cost of college tuition, in both Virginia and Tennessee.