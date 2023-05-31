Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SWVA Traffic Crash Statistics Locality | Crashes | Deaths | Injuries Bristol | 460 | 2 | 224 Buchanan | 285 | 5 | 129 Dickenson | 148 | 1 | 64 Lee | 246 | 3 | 85 Norton | 66 | 0 | 25 Russell | 334 | 3 | 148 Scott | 305 | 5 | 134 Smyth | 508 | 1 | 180 Tazewell | 680 | 7 | 305 Washington | 935 | 12 | 451 Wise | 422 | 4 | 231 Wythe | 707 | 8 | 208 SWVA | 5,096 | 51 | 2,184 *Source: Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles

With Memorial Day in the rear view mirror, the summer travel season is here and with it comes the most dangerous driving period of the year.

Whether it’s a long vacation trip or a jaunt to the pool, the highways are historically busier during summer months, with drivers of all ages, which leads to increased risks on roadways, according to AAA.

Nine people died in Virginia during the long Memorial Day weekend — none in Southwest Virginia, according to the Virginia State Police.

“We are in the midst of schools letting out and summer travel plans being made,” said Col. Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “If this past Memorial Day weekend is any indication of what Virginia’s highways may look like during the coming summer months, then we desperately need drivers and passengers to make a committed effort to buckle up everyone in a vehicle, share the road responsibly with motorcycles and drive distraction free. Responsible, safe, and sober driving saves lives. It is really that simple.”

The seven fatal crashes occurred in the city of Richmond, and Henry, Loudoun, Orange and Shenandoah counties.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles reports that highway crashes in 2022 were the highest in the state since the period prior to the global pandemic in 2020 and 2021. Traffic fatalities reached a five-year high in Virginia, with 1,005 highway deaths, a 3.8% increase over 2021’s total of 968.

There were over 122,400 traffic crashes in Virginia last year. More than 6,900 involved alcohol, resulting in 274 deaths – the highest total since 2018. Over 440 people were killed on Virginia roadways as a result of speeding, which accounted for nearly 25,000 crashes.

The number of unrestrained motorists killed in crashes also reached a five-year high at 375 in over 5,400 crashes, according to the report. Fatal crashes involving pedestrians and motorcycles also rose during 2022.

On average in Virginia, there is one crash every 4.3 minutes and one driver out of 27.3 licensed drivers are involved in a crash. On average 2.8 lives lost and 163 people are injured every day because of traffic crashes.

In Southwest Virginia in 2022, there were over 40 fatal crashes including 20 fatal crashes involving excessive speed compared to three fatal crashes involving alcohol, the report shows. Nearly all of the fatal crashes also involved an unrestrained driver or passenger.

AAA reports the summer season is also the deadliest for teenagers. More than 7,300 people died nationwide in crashes involving teen drivers from 2012 to 2021, in the months between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

That’s nearly half of the number of those killed in teen-driver crashes for the entire remaining nine months out of the year. In 2021 alone, 900 people were killed in teen-driver crashes, up from 851 the previous year ― a nearly 6% increase. The number killed in 2021 also represents a greater than 25% increase over pre-pandemic 2019. Often, the victims are passengers, pedestrians or occupants of other vehicles, making the roadways more dangerous for all, according to a AAA statement.

“There are more daily deaths from crashes involving teen drivers during the summer months than the rest of the year because teens tend to have more unstructured time behind the wheel, as they commute to summer jobs, enjoy summertime activities and spend time with friends,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “Unfortunately, as more teens take to the road over the summer, the results can be deadly. AAA recommends that parents take time now to both model safe driving behaviors and help ensure their teens practice them as well.”

AAA encourages teen drivers to stay focused when driving, buckling up for every ride and driving within posted speed limits. Parents should also talk to their teens specifically about the dangers of impaired driving.

According to preliminary data from DMV, there were 4,586 vehicle crashes last year between Memorial Day and Labor Day involving teen drivers ages 15 to 19, resulting in 27 fatalities and 2,432 injuries.

The DMV report shows 95 people died as a result of distracted driving in 2022, an 18.8% decline from the prior year. There were over 20,600 crashes involving distracted drivers with over 10,600 people injured and over 1,200 of them were seriously injured, the report shows.

More than a third of all motor vehicle fatalities involving teen drivers occurred between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., according the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Additionally, data shows a 22% increase in the average number of night crashes involving teen drivers during the summer driving period.

“While they sometimes may not think so, parents remain the best line of defense to keep everyone safe behind the wheel,” said Dean. “It’s never too soon for parents to talk to their kids about the dangers of distracted driving, speeding, and alcohol and marijuana impairment. But they also need to model good driving behavior themselves.”

To keep roads safer this summer, AAA encourages parents to:

• Talk with teens early and often about abstaining from dangerous behavior behind the wheel, such as speeding, impairment and distracted driving.

• Teach by example and eliminate their own risky behavior when driving.

• Establish a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers.

• Conduct at least 60 hours of supervised practice driving with their teen, including 10 hours of night driving.

This time of year is the deadliest not just for teens, but for everyone on the roadways, including pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists. As summer arrives, AAA is reminding all road users, regardless of age, to be especially diligent about their safety as well as the safety of others.

“We know that fatal crashes involving teen drivers nearly double in summer months as compared to the rest of the year,” said Dean. “But AAA reminds that the 100 Deadliest Days of the year bring an increased risk for all road users.”

According to preliminary data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there were 11,395 deaths on U.S. roadways in June, July and August of last year. More than half of those killed were someone other than the driver, including nearly 1,600 pedestrians and almost 2,200 motorcyclists.