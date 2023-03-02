BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Citing a series of legal opinions and Tennessee law at Thursday night's Sullivan County Board of Education Meeting, Vice Chairman Michael Hughes questioned the legality behind Mark Ireson, holding a seat on both the Sullivan County Commission and the Sullivan County Board of Education.

"Tennessee law is clear. It states that no member of the county legislative body nor any other county official shall be eligible for election as a member of the County Board of Education," Hughes said. "While this provision only explicitly addresses eligibility for election, the Tennessee Attorney General's Office has interpreted the statute as not just applying at the time of the election."

Hughes emphasized to his fellow board members that this could possibly affect past votes or motions in which Mark Ireson has participated.

Hughes confirmed that he has already lodged a complaint regarding his concerns with the Tennessee attorney general's office.

For his part, after the meeting, Ireson asserted that before he started his campaign for Sullivan County Commission, he was given the go-ahead by local and national sources.

"Before I ever started my campaign for county commission, I went through local channels and national channels and had it confirmed that the state law was very clear a county commissioner cannot run for Board of Education. However, a Board of Education member can run for County Commission," Ireson said. "I disagree with his [Hughes'] assessment."

Furthermore, it is Ireson's belief that Hughes is only bringing this issue up because he did not like the results of a recent vote.

"He is not a fan of the new director [of schools], and he's doing anything he can because of that vote," Ireson said.

Also, at Thursday's meeting, Sullivan County Schools support staff presented the Sullivan County Board of education with a second letter asking for fair treatment and a pay increase.