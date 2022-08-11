Sullivan unanimously passes 2022-’23 budget

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to pass the $240 million 2022-2023 Sullivan County budget.

The county’s tax rate is set to remain unchanged.

Before voting on the budget, Larry Bailey, the Sullivan County finance department director, introduced two corrective amendments to be made.

The first corrective amendment was the addition of $20,000 to the appropriations in the General Fund regarding funds given to the Kingsport Life Saving Crew.

The second corrective amendment presented by Bailey was regarding a mix-up that left out $900,000 from the 2020 State Appropriation fund.

“We had a mix-up between two years of state appropriations. We ended up leaving out the $900,000 that’s carried forward from last year,” Bailey said. “We got another 900,000 this year, it was put in, but we left the other one out. So, we need to increase that State Appropriations by $900,000, and that is for remodeling and reconfiguring our buildings here at the courthouse.”

There was a third amendment, which was presented by Commissioner Todd Braughton, that eliminated a portion of the school funding section of the budget that related to $1.6 million in funding that was in left in the budget despite being an unfunded request.

Commissioner Mark Vance, who seconded the request, explained that this was not cutting budget from the school system.

“This is not cutting school funding by $1.6 million. This was a request by the Sullivan County Schools for $1.6 million dollars in renovation funds. It went through the committees and did not get approval,” Vance said. “We’re asking to take that page out of the document to clear up any misconfusions.”

The budget, which was passed 24-0, includes a 5% increase for all Sullivan County employees.

“They will be getting 5% or better, there are certain enrichments that the sheriff asked for in his budget, and some of the other departments asked for, and they will be getting more to equalize their paying, to make it more competitive, so they can hire and not have vacancies,” Bailey said. “We’ve got to operate county government.”

The general fund totals are at $80,455,944 and the school fund is $85,851,930.

Sullivan County received $16,266,358 in American Rescue Plan Grant funds for this year, the Highway Fund is $13,603,225.

All Sullivan County fire departments received $138,644 each in appropriations from the general fund.

Two more items were voted on and passed during the meeting on Tuesday.

Commissioner David Ackard III presented the Sullivan County 2022 Tax Levy, which sets the tax rate at $2.4062 on each $100 of taxable property.

There was also a resolution authorizing $4,094,626 in funds for various non-profits and civic organizations in Sullivan County.

Representatives from Petworks, a Kingsport-based non-profit that provides animal control and adoption services, was invited to return to the Commission next Tuesday to present their project to be considered for further funding.