BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Commission will consider rejecting any role in a regional economic development partnership at its Thursday meeting.

Commissioner Hershel Glover filed a resolution that would exclude the county and NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership — which leads economic development efforts for the county and the cities of Bristol, Bluff City and Kingsport – from any role in the private Appalachian Highlands Economic Development Partnership.

It will be on the agenda for tonight's monthly meeting at the old Sullivan courthouse

Glover’s resolution lists 18 other members of the 24-member commission as co-sponsors.

Under the resolution, the commission would “hereby fully and clearly deny any inclusionary steps within any regionalism framework or any related naming that inserts Sullivan County as a member therein, and forevermore shall remain unchanged, and absent from, any direct engagement with regionalism ideas manifest therein.”

The resolution further states the commission “strongly believes to be duly assigned, and has accepted, the governance of Sullivan County industrial and/or economic development alongside, and/or through NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership with no recognition of, or participation in, public/private partnerships or regionalism approaches of any configuration.”

It further states the commission is committed to continuing to fund NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership “in lieu of any forthcoming consideration of transfer of said funding to any public/private partnership commonly referred to as regionalism or any facsimile thereof that has, by design, no legal authority in its governance.”

The partnership, announced last April under the name NETNHub, is managed by former Kingsport Mayor Dennis Phillips and governed by a board of primarily private business leaders. The organization is funded by private entities, including Ballad Health, Bank of Tennessee, Bristol Motor Speedway and Eastman, as well as East Tennessee State University.

"The resolution we have seen is based mainly on conjecture, misinformation and out-of-date information," Phillips said in a written statement to the Herald Courier. "We have emailed the commission members individually to ask that before they commit the county ‘forevermore’ to any course of action, they allow us to present at their next work session. While we would have appreciated being invited to speak at this meeting, we hope the commission allows us to do so at a date in the near future, rather than acting on incomplete and incorrect information now."

Public seats on its executive board have been accepted by Sullivan and Washington County as well as Kingsport and Johnson City. Another rotating seat has been reserved for other municipalities, according to information on its website. Bristol Tennessee was not assured a seat on the board.

Glover's resolution claims ceding any control of NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership to an outside entity would violate the existing inter-governmental agreement between the county and its three cities.

Additionally, making such a change would require unanimous approvals by the County Commission, Bristol Tennessee City Council and the Boards of Mayor and Aldermen in both Kingsport and Bluff City, according to the resolution.

Additionally, the resolution states the commission “believes it would be misguided to turn over public money and its economic development fate to others — primarily businesses and their interests creating a quasi-governmental entity — in lieu of ultimate control being retained by duly elected officials as a failsafe for payers of taxes while preserving the intent of voter representation.”

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.