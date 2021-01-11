 Skip to main content
Sullivan to continue vaccinations at Bristol Dragway
Sullivan to continue vaccinations at Bristol Dragway

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Sullivan County Health Department officials will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Bristol Dragway Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointments are required. This will be conducted through a drive-thru system and officials strongly encourage everyone to remain in their vehicles and avoid getting out of cars to socialize.

There is no benefit to arriving extremely early as it causes congestion and delays, according to a release.

These vaccinations are for Phase 1a1 and Phase 1a2 individuals, as well as those who are 75 and older. Those in Phase 1a1 or Phase 1a2 should bring their work ID (name badge or a copy of letter or email with company letterhead proving employment) and those who are 75 and older should bring their driver’s license to assist with vaccine paperwork.

