Sullivan teacher to appeal dismissal

A Sullivan County teacher who was dismissed from his position after presenting material concerning white privilege will take his case before the School Board next month in hopes of getting his job back.
Matthew Hawn, who was dismissed from his teaching position with Sullivan County Schools last May, will appear in front of the Sullivan County Board of Education to appeal an October decision by an impartial hearing officer who ruled the school system acted appropriately in its termination of Hawn’s employment. School officials maintained Hawn was dismissed for not offering varying points of view in the class and for inappropriate language in the materials presented.
Hawn was a tenured teacher at Sullivan Central High School, where he taught a contemporary issues class. He also served as an assistant baseball coach at the school for 16 years.
The two complaints that led to his dismissal took place during his contemporary issues class. The first complaint is he assigned the reading of a Ta-Nehisi Coates book, “The First White President,” to students as part of a broader conversation he was having with them about white privilege. The second complaint was for playing a four-minute YouTube reading of Kayla Jenee Lacey’s poem titled “White Privilege.”
In a hearing on June 8, the then Sullivan County Director of Schools David Cox said that Hawn violated the state’s code of ethics by denying students access to varying viewpoints and that the article, as well as the poem, contained inappropriate language.
In June, Hawn appealed the decision to dismiss him through a letter to the Sullivan County Board of Education. But the board voted to uphold the termination by a 6-1 vote. Because of his position as a tenured teacher, Hawn is allowed to appeal the decision under Tennessee Code 49-5-512. Randall Jones, chairman of the Sullivan County school board, refused to comment on the case, referring questions to the school system’s legal counsel.
The hearing will take place Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 4:30 p.m. at the school board meeting room at 154 Blountville Bypass in Blountville, Tennessee. The proceedings will be open to the public.
“When presenting my case on Dec. 14, I believe the members of the Sullivan County BOE will understand this distinction and recognize my efforts in creating a classroom environment that asks our students to evaluate, analyze, and think critically about the issues of our modern society,” Hawn said in a press release announcing his decision to take the case back to the school board.