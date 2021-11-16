Sullivan teacher to appeal dismissal

A Sullivan County teacher who was dismissed from his position after presenting material concerning white privilege will take his case before the School Board next month in hopes of getting his job back.

Matthew Hawn, who was dismissed from his teaching position with Sullivan County Schools last May, will appear in front of the Sullivan County Board of Education to appeal an October decision by an impartial hearing officer who ruled the school system acted appropriately in its termination of Hawn’s employment. School officials maintained Hawn was dismissed for not offering varying points of view in the class and for inappropriate language in the materials presented.

Hawn was a tenured teacher at Sullivan Central High School, where he taught a contemporary issues class. He also served as an assistant baseball coach at the school for 16 years.

The two complaints that led to his dismissal took place during his contemporary issues class. The first complaint is he assigned the reading of a Ta-Nehisi Coates book, “The First White President,” to students as part of a broader conversation he was having with them about white privilege. The second complaint was for playing a four-minute YouTube reading of Kayla Jenee Lacey’s poem titled “White Privilege.”