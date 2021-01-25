 Skip to main content
Sullivan Sheriff’s Office has new K-9 officer
Sullivan Sheriff’s Office has new K-9 officer

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A new pooch is on patrol.

In Sullivan County, Tennessee, K-9 Gary has joined the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department.

Gary is a Belgian Malinois from Poland.

Consider him a drug dog: He is trained to detect marijuana, heroin, cocaine and ecstasy.

K-9 Gary and his handler, Deputy Zach Smith, are assigned to work within the Sullivan County School System, according to a release.

“Keeping our schools safe is a priority,” Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a release.

“I’m proud of all of our school resource officers (SRO) and the work they do each day,” Cassidy said. “But now having K-9 Gary as part of our SRO team will only enhance the security of students, parents, and faculty.”

This is a proactive approach in the detection of illegal narcotics, Cassidy said.

And, according to the sheriff, it’s one that is hoped will deter individuals from bringing dangerous drugs into schools.

In the release, the sheriff’s department thanked the Sullivan County School System Director of Schools David Cox for partnering with the sheriff’s department in the school resource officer program.

