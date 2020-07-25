Sullivan County Schools will start classes for the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 5, but they will be online only through Aug. 14, school officials said in a Friday news release.
The decision to conduct the first week-and-a-half of classes is in response to the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14-day period, which exceeds an average of 10 new cases per day. Under the reopening plan developed by the three school districts in Sullivan County, if the average new cases per 100,000 for the last 14 days exceed 10, schools should consider holding all classes remotely.
“These are extraordinary and unprecedented times,” Sullivan Director of Schools David Cox said. “Our priorities are for the safety and well-being of our students and staff, while meeting the learning needs of all of our students.”
Rebecca Craddock, communications coordinator for Bristol Tennessee City Schools, said that as of Friday afternoon, the city school system had no plans to hold all of its classes online when it begins the new school year.
In Sullivan County, Cox said that school leaders want to get students back into classrooms as soon as it is safe to do so. School system administration will continue to meet with the Sullivan County Health Department every Thursday and provide new updates for the following week by 10 the next morning, the release states.
Michael Hughes, chairman of the Sullivan County Board of Education, said he thinks being cautious and watching the case numbers to make sure they have declined before they send kids to school is prudent.
“Everyone is so worried about making the wrong decision,” Hughes said.
The school system will reach out to parents to arrange for the pick-up of devices and materials prior to the first day of school. Students enrolled in the Sullivan County Virtual Learning Academy will also begin on Aug. 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.