BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Emergency responders in Sullivan County have a new initiative aimed at aiding those with special needs, according to Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.

The “Respond with Care” program is aimed at alerting first responders that a special needs individual may be inside of a residence or vehicle that the first responder has encountered, according to a written statement.

Caregivers or individuals with a variety of special needs, including autism, hearing impairment, visual impairment, mobility/physical disability and those with sensory issues or cognitive differences can request a sticker to display on their vehicle or residence so that law enforcement, fire or EMS personnel will know that they may need to make accommodations when interacting with the individual.

Alerting first responders to respond with care and to be prepared for a range of situations will assist with a smooth and safe interaction for all involved, according to the statement.

A caregiver or individual with a special need wishing to obtain a Respond with Care sticker can request more information at 423-279-6064.