Three inmates who escaped from the Sullivan County Jail remained at large Sunday night.

The men are believed to be traveling in a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, said police spokesman Andy Seabolt.

The men were possibly sighted in the New River Valley at Pulaski, Virginia, on Sunday, Seabolt said.

A reward of $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of each man, Seabolt said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 900 TBI-FIND.