Sullivan East High School milling tools program brings prizes, job offers and 40 more students

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — Heavy machinery doesn’t typically lend itself to decoration. But in Jamie Gray’s machine tools classroom at Sullivan East High School, there’s a huge, gray computer-controlled (CNC) mill with personality: Two googly eyes stuck over the screen of the control panel have turned the screen into a gaping mouth, and sitting atop the panel, centered between the eyes, is a tiny, hollow swirl of metal poking up like a horn.
“There’s my crown,” Ethan Jones said the evening of Aug. 9, taking the metal piece and rolling it in his fingers during a visit to the classroom with Gray.
Jones, 18, graduated from Sullivan East in May. Under Gray’s guidance, he won first place in the state in the CNC milling specialist division of SkillsUSA, a career technical education competition. Jones then made the top nine for that category nationwide. And within roughly a month of graduating, after receiving two job offers, he began working as a machine shop tech at Strongwell Corporation in Bristol, Va.
The crown doesn’t reflect any of Jones’ successes, though: It’s the product of a mistake he made in class one day.
Gray said that Jones had been using the mill on a lot of plastics, softer materials “that are a little more forgiving.” Jones forgot to adjust the machine’s setting for a much harder piece of aluminum he began working on as the rest of the class watched.
Gray said he knew what was going to happen, and did: Instead of breaking, the aluminum started melting and ran up the flutes of the machine’s drill.
“[The mill] growled and made a pop,” Gray said.
Jones’ recollection was more dramatic: “It shook the floor.”
“I wanted him to experience it firsthand,” Gray said. “That’s the thing with machining: You’ve got to learn those sounds, what those sounds mean. … You’ve got to start to understand, why is it doing that? What do I do to fix that?”
The lesson clearly stuck. Gray’s CTE program seems to be sticking, too: After starting both high school and dual-enrollment programs in machine tools two years ago, he’s starting his third year of teaching with more than 40 students enrolled in those courses.
Gray, a burly, sunny 40-year old with strawberry blonde hair, said he went straight from high school to machining jobs, and worked as an applications engineer for an Israeli company before joining Sullivan East High. The school hired him late, just before the fall 2019 semester, to start both the high school and dual-enrollment programs from scratch.
“It was a rough go for a little bit,” he said of his classes, chuckling. “We learned a lot together.”
“Didn’t have hardly any books, no teaching plan,” Jones chimed in.
Jones — who has a dry sense of humor and dark, curly hair — was one of just a handful of students to sign up for Gray’s classes that first year, when he was a junior. He said he was naturally drawn to CTE courses and took a string of others at East High.
Gray’s classroom looks, fittingly, like the inside of a factory: rows and rows of heavy equipment lining the concrete floor of a huge, high-ceilinged room in the school’s CTE wing.
The teacher said that before letting his students work on the CNC mill and other computer-controlled machines, he taught them basic measurements and measurement tools, machine part blueprints and safety protocols. He also started them out on manual machines.
“Everything slows down, and it’s great for new students,” Gray said. “Nothing happens unless you make it happen.”
It was harder to make his own teaching happen once the pandemic triggered school shutdowns in March 2020, Gray said. Suddenly, midway through his second semester of teaching, he was sitting at home, uploading reference photos to Google Classroom and trying to walk students through virtual instruction each week. It was a struggle.
“This program is not a program that you can really learn online,” he said. “We need to be here and we need to be hands on. … It resonates better when it’s hands-on instruction.”
Gray said that despite the interruptions to in-person teaching that school year and the next one, Jones completed all nine courses in his dual-enrollment machine tools program and even tutored newer students. The student also competed all the time with David Cross, a classmate who won the SkillsUSA state championship in the CNC turning specialist category.
“Ethan and David … were in competition from day one and I never had to make it a competition,” Gray said. “They always wanted to be the first one to turn something in ... make a 100 ... whatever it was.”
Because of pandemic safety restrictions, all of the SkillsUSA competitions took place virtually, Gray said, with videos trained on the students competing to make sure they weren’t cheating.
“Ethan sat in a room right off the library by himself for four hours,” Gray said. “Every 30 minutes, I would go knock on the door and let him know 30 minutes had passed.”
Jones’ SkillsUSA challenge required him to map out a complicated string of programming codes needed to maneuver a CNC mill’s machinery from a specific starting point to a different end point. After winning the state championship, he repeated the process with a different challenge for the national round.
Gray said he’s still waiting on clarification about Jones’ final ranking in the latter.
“He’s top nine in the nation, but I know he’s not top three, so I’m saying number four until they tell me otherwise,” Gray said.
Shortly after Jones won the state championship, he the student landed a job offer from a tooling company: They wanted to hire him to operate multiple machines at once, and would pay him more than $40,000 a year. He said he thought hard about accepting it, but decided that the work would quickly bore him.
“You walk in, press a button. You walk back out, press a button. Just the same thing over and over,” he said.
Jones said he soon found the job at Strongwell, and while the pay wasn’t as high, the actual work seemed like a better fit for him: He’s currently working a grinding machine there, but said the company is also training him to run a number of other machines, and all of the work involves more active decision-making, he said.
“I think Ethan shows, if you work hard, what’s out there, what’s available,” Gray said. “I don’t know of many other graduating high school kids that are getting offers of $21-plus an hour. That made me really proud.”
Gray and Jones ribbed each other throughout the interview — “Ethan’s a 30-year-old trapped in an 18-year-old body,” the teacher joked — and still catch up about every other week. The teacher said he misses having Jones in the classroom.
But he said he’s excited about the more than 40 students he’ll be working with this year.
“Jamie has been amazing,” Sullivan East High Principal Andy Hare said. “He cares about the students, he’s relatable to the students and [he] makes learning fun. It’s not just about the technical aspect — it’s also about how it is applied in the real world. I think that’s how he has such great success.”
