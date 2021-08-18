Sullivan East High School milling tools program brings prizes, job offers and 40 more students

“He’s top nine in the nation, but I know he’s not top three, so I’m saying number four until they tell me otherwise,” Gray said.

Shortly after Jones won the state championship, he the student landed a job offer from a tooling company: They wanted to hire him to operate multiple machines at once, and would pay him more than $40,000 a year. He said he thought hard about accepting it, but decided that the work would quickly bore him.

“You walk in, press a button. You walk back out, press a button. Just the same thing over and over,” he said.

Jones said he soon found the job at Strongwell, and while the pay wasn’t as high, the actual work seemed like a better fit for him: He’s currently working a grinding machine there, but said the company is also training him to run a number of other machines, and all of the work involves more active decision-making, he said.

“I think Ethan shows, if you work hard, what’s out there, what’s available,” Gray said. “I don’t know of many other graduating high school kids that are getting offers of $21-plus an hour. That made me really proud.”