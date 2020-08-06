Sullivan County voters to cast ballots in primaries, county elections

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sullivan County’s elections official said he doesn’t know what turnout to expect today as voters cast ballots in primary elections for U.S. Senate, Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District seat and Tennessee General Assembly races, as well as county elections.
Jason Booher, administrator of elections, said he believes there was a good early and mail-in voting turnout, but he’s not sure what to expect at the polls because there’s no other election year he can compare to this one.
“I have no idea what to expect,” Booher said. “COVID shattered that crystal ball.”
Voters who waited until Election Day to vote may contend with some rain today. The National Weather Service predicts the chance of precipitation at 60%, with showers and thunderstorms likely to occur throughout the day before 8 p.m. Polling places in Sullivan County are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
National primaries
There are two Republican national primaries on the ballot, one for the U.S. Senate seat held by longtime Sen. Lamar Alexander and the 1st District congressional seat held by Phil Roe. The two Republicans aren’t seeking reelection.
For the congressional seat, only the Republican primary is competitive, with 16 names on the ballot. Candidates in the Republican primary are Jay Adkins, Phil Arlinghaus, Richard Baker, Chance Cansler, John Clark, Rusty Crowe, Steve Darden, Robert Franklin, Josh Gapp, Diana Harshbarger, David Hawk, Timothy Hill, Chuck Miller, Carter Quillen and Nichole Williams. Chad Fleenor, whose name is still on the ballot, suspended his campaign and endorsed Jay Adkins. Though the Republican candidates share common ground on many issues, the primary race has also gotten heated with attack ads and mailers flooding the airwaves and mailboxes of the district. Candidates have called their rivals out on personal histories, political records and over who would be more loyal to President Donald Trump.
Blair Walsingham is the presumptive Democratic nominee for the seat. The two other candidates on the ballot, Chris Rowe and Larry Smith, have dropped out, and Rowe has endorsed Walsingham.
The Republican primary for the Senate seat is also packed, with 15 names on the ballot, including Clifford Adkins, Natisha Brooks, Byron Bush, Roy Dale Cope, Terry Dicus, Tom Emerson Jr., George Flinn Jr., Bill Hagerty, Jon Henry, Kent Morrell, Glen Neal Jr., John Osborne, Aaron Pettigrew, David Schuster and Manny Sethi.
The five candidates in the Democratic primary for the Senate seat are Marquita Bradshaw, Gary Davis, Robin Kimbrough, James Mackler and Mark Pickrell.
At the local level, Sullivan County is holding elections for various positions, including four seats on the Sullivan County Board of Education. The races and nine candidates running are:
» District 1: Incumbent Mark Ireson faces challenger Mark Harris;
» District 3: Incumbent Matthew Spivey faces challenger Mark Vicars Jr.;
» District 5: Incumbent Randall Jones faces challengers Grover Starnes and Jason Horton;
» District 7: Incumbent Jane Thomas faces challenger Mary Rouse.
There are also elections for constables in all 11 of the county’s districts. The races for District 1 through District 3 have one candidate on the ballot for each, but the races for Districts 4 through 11 are competitive.
Tennessee primaries
Primaries are also being held for the local seats in the Tennessee General Assembly, though only one race is competitive. The Republican primary for Tennessee’s 3rd House District has Scotty Campbell facing off against Neal Kerney for the seat of outgoing incumbent Timothy Hill. The winner will settle the race because there is no Democratic opposition.
Incumbent Sen. Jon Lundberg, a Bristol Republican, runs unopposed in his primary, but he’s set to face Amber Riddle, a Democrat, in the November election for the Tennessee’s 4th Senate District. State Rep. John Crawford, a Kingsport Republican of Tennessee’s 1st House District, is unopposed in the primary and the general election.
Incumbent Rep. Bud Hulsey, a Kingsport Republican of Tennessee’s 2nd House District, will face Democratic challenger Avril Love Jr. in November.
lgreiss@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2412 | Twitter: @Leif_Greiss
