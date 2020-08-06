Sullivan County voters to cast ballots in primaries, county elections

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sullivan County’s elections official said he doesn’t know what turnout to expect today as voters cast ballots in primary elections for U.S. Senate, Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District seat and Tennessee General Assembly races, as well as county elections.

Jason Booher, administrator of elections, said he believes there was a good early and mail-in voting turnout, but he’s not sure what to expect at the polls because there’s no other election year he can compare to this one.

“I have no idea what to expect,” Booher said. “COVID shattered that crystal ball.”

Voters who waited until Election Day to vote may contend with some rain today. The National Weather Service predicts the chance of precipitation at 60%, with showers and thunderstorms likely to occur throughout the day before 8 p.m. Polling places in Sullivan County are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

National primaries

There are two Republican national primaries on the ballot, one for the U.S. Senate seat held by longtime Sen. Lamar Alexander and the 1st District congressional seat held by Phil Roe. The two Republicans aren’t seeking reelection.

For the congressional seat, only the Republican primary is competitive, with 16 names on the ballot. Candidates in the Republican primary are Jay Adkins, Phil Arlinghaus, Richard Baker, Chance Cansler, John Clark, Rusty Crowe, Steve Darden, Robert Franklin, Josh Gapp, Diana Harshbarger, David Hawk, Timothy Hill, Chuck Miller, Carter Quillen and Nichole Williams. Chad Fleenor, whose name is still on the ballot, suspended his campaign and endorsed Jay Adkins. Though the Republican candidates share common ground on many issues, the primary race has also gotten heated with attack ads and mailers flooding the airwaves and mailboxes of the district. Candidates have called their rivals out on personal histories, political records and over who would be more loyal to President Donald Trump.