Sullivan County to use ARPA funds on employee pay, jail and HVAC

More than $30 million is due to the treasury of Sullivan County, Tennessee, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

In terms of what has been utilized so far, bonus pay has been given to county workers with some of the funds, Larry Bailey, the county’s finance director said.

“There are a lot of things that the county governments are in need of,” Bailey said.

In all, Sullivan County will receive $30,757,243 from the federal government as part of the pandemic relief program.

It was recently announced that the Sullivan County Commission has set aside $10 million of that money to help build the new $96 million Sullivan County Jail, Bailey said. The existing jail has been the site of a recent jailbreak and has long been noted as a facility that needs to be replaced due to overcrowding issues.

Some money could also be used to upgrade HVAC systems in county buildings, Bailey said.