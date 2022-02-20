 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Sullivan County to use ARPA funds on employee pay, jail and HVAC

  • Updated
  • 0
Sullivan County Jail
BHC File Photo

More than $30 million is due to the treasury of Sullivan County, Tennessee, thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

In terms of what has been utilized so far, bonus pay has been given to county workers with some of the funds, Larry Bailey, the county’s finance director said.

“There are a lot of things that the county governments are in need of,” Bailey said.

In all, Sullivan County will receive $30,757,243 from the federal government as part of the pandemic relief program.

It was recently announced that the Sullivan County Commission has set aside $10 million of that money to help build the new $96 million Sullivan County Jail, Bailey said. The existing jail has been the site of a recent jailbreak and has long been noted as a facility that needs to be replaced due to overcrowding issues.

Some money could also be used to upgrade HVAC systems in county buildings, Bailey said.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Food City employees honored

Food City employees honored

Food City recently honored five area residents for service to the community as part of a process to identify the company’s recipient of the Claude P. Varney Humanitarian Award.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

'Words matter': First openly gay man elected governor reacts to anti-LGBTQ push

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts