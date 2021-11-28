Sullivan County to build new firing range

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Plans to move forward with building a new firing range and training facility in Blountville were recently approved by the Sullivan County Commission.

For about 15 years, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has had a firing range and training facility at the landfill off state Route 394 in Blountville. The county once owned the land and sold it to a developer who first announced plans in 2006 to expand a landfill.

The business came to be Eco-Safe, and it allowed the Sheriff’s Office to continue using the existing firing range and training facility the county built there. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said he was notified in October 2020 that Waste Management purchased the landfill and that his office could continue using the property until Dec. 31, 2021.

Two Sullivan County commissioners, Gary Stidham and Angie Stanley, presented a resolution on first reading in October asking the commission to approve earmarking up to $1 million of federal relief money to build a new firing range and training center.