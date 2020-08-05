Sullivan County Sheriff's Office: Bristol man faces charges after trying meet a minor for sex

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A Bristol man faces a number of charges after the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said he tried to meet a 16-year-old for sex and sent the minor lewd photos.

Koeby Edward Dixon, 23, of Bristol, Tennessee, is charged with statutory rape, soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office said it received a report Tuesday and investigators subsequently reviewed text messages between the juvenile and Dixon that showed the 16-year-old had been asked to meet for sex. Dixon also sent lewd photos to the minor, the release states.

Authorities used the minor’s phone to communicate with Dixon and set a meeting location, where he was then arrested, according to the release.

Dixon is being held at the Sullivan County Jail and his bond was set at $5,000.

