Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary to host annual Toys From Cops

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary will host its annual Toys From Cops event on Dec. 11.
Children who receive an invitation will get their gifts between 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place in the parking lot of Sullivan Central Middle School, which will be converted into a drive-thru where toys will be distributed.
In the past, before COVID-19, the event was set up differently. Kids would arrive at Sullivan County Middle School, where gifts of all kinds had been divided into categories based on type and price. Then, the kids would be handed 100 Deputy Dollars and one by one be allowed to walk by each section choosing the toys they wanted with the budget they were given. Capt. Andy Seabolt, the officer in charge of coordinating the event, believes the change works.
“This seems to work a little better,” Seabolt said. “We know ahead of time how many boys and girls and the various age groups, so we have a bag already created for them.”
All the toys are age-appropriate. Over the years, they have included everything from remote control cars to dolls. The toys are collected and bought by the Sheriff’s Office’s auxiliaries through donations from local businesses and community members.
The school system assists the police in identifying the kids, who will receive letters inviting them to attend based on the economic and social needs of their families.
Adults bringing children must have the invitation and identification showing they are Sullivan County residents, Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a news release.
“We are excited to see the smiling faces of these children as they come through and accept their Christmas gifts,” Cassidy said. “Our SCSO Auxiliary members have spent numerous hours preparing for this event and are ready to help make Christmas bright for their families.”
To make the process more efficient, families should arrive with their vehicle trunks empty.
After the children with invitations receive their gifts, the toys left will be distributed to the community on a first-come, first-served basis from 1:30-3 p.m.
For more information, contact Seabolt at (423)-279-6040 or email SEABOLT@SCSOTN.com.