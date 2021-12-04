Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary to host annual Toys From Cops

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary will host its annual Toys From Cops event on Dec. 11.

Children who receive an invitation will get their gifts between 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place in the parking lot of Sullivan Central Middle School, which will be converted into a drive-thru where toys will be distributed.

In the past, before COVID-19, the event was set up differently. Kids would arrive at Sullivan County Middle School, where gifts of all kinds had been divided into categories based on type and price. Then, the kids would be handed 100 Deputy Dollars and one by one be allowed to walk by each section choosing the toys they wanted with the budget they were given. Capt. Andy Seabolt, the officer in charge of coordinating the event, believes the change works.

“This seems to work a little better,” Seabolt said. “We know ahead of time how many boys and girls and the various age groups, so we have a bag already created for them.”

All the toys are age-appropriate. Over the years, they have included everything from remote control cars to dolls. The toys are collected and bought by the Sheriff’s Office’s auxiliaries through donations from local businesses and community members.