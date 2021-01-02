Sullivan County settles jail lawsuit, faces unusual number of wrongful death cases

While Street said Bellew’s team deserved credit for working with the county to reach the agreement, he also thought the county’s actions over the past year had made a difference.

The Sheriff’s Office launched a new pretrial release program — which is now barely a year old — designed to keep more defendants charged with low-level crimes out of jail while they were awaiting trial, Street said. And in September, the Sullivan County Commission agreed to use an $80 million, 20-year bond to fund an expansion and renovations of the jail.

“The main part of their suit ... was due to the overcrowding situation at the jail and the problems at the jail,” Street said. “You could see that we were making improvements. I think that helped, definitely.”

Meanwhile, the attorney said, over the course of 2020, the county faced six wrongful death cases — a record number.

“We don’t see a lot of those. … I don’t think I’ve had four or five or six, not very many, in 26 years [of serving as the county attorney], and all of a sudden I’ve got six at one time,” Street said.