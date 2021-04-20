 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sullivan County school board to hold called meeting about West Ridge contracts Thursday
0 comments

Sullivan County school board to hold called meeting about West Ridge contracts Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. -- The Sullivan County Board of Education will hold a special called meeting Thursday at 4 p.m., according to a statement from the school system. The purpose of the meeting is to consider contracts to upgrade electrical services for athletic fields at West Ridge High School, the statement said. The meeting will be virtual and can be viewed on the school board’s YouTube channel, Sullivan County Tn BOE, at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRS3AWETa80Q48kJADtcqhQ.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Watch Now: Related Video

Europe regulator to rule on J&J shot as EU vows increased Covid-19 doses

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts