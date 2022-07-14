Sullivan County School Board passes resolution supporting teachers after insult at Tenn. Gov. Lee reception

The Sullivan County Board of Education passed a resolution Thursday expressing support for public school teachers following public criticism by a college president with hopes of opening as many as 50 charter schools in Tennessee.

The comments made by Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn were made during a reception in Williamson County attended by Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. Arnn reportedly said, “Teachers are trained in the dumbest parts of the dumbest colleges in the country,” and “you don’t have to be an expert to educate a child because basically anybody can do it.”

Arnn also said the public education system was “like the plague.”

Dr. Mary Rause, a member of the Sullivan County Tennessee Board of Education who has worked in public education for 32 years, presented the resolution and called out Lee for not standing up for Tennessee Public Schools during the event.

“I am saddened by the comments made last week by Larry Arnn, president of Hillsdale College,” Rause said. “I’m even more sad and disappointed in our governor who sat there and did not defend our teachers. Shame on you, Governor Lee, Shame on you.”

Hillsdale College has campuses in Washington, D.C. and Hillsdale, Michigan.

In his State of the State speech in January of 2022, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced a partnership with Hillsdale College to set up at least 50 charter schools across Tennessee.

Matthew Spivey, a member of the Sullivan County Tennessee Board of education, emphasized that treating public education with disregard is a mistake while highlighted the lasting impact of teachers on their students.

“Treating public education like fast food franchises, bringing in out-of-state people to fry all these districts, public education is not McDonald’s hamburgers,” Spivey said. “I’m pretty sure that everybody can remember their teachers’ names. Not many people will remember Bill Lee’s.”