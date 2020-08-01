Sullivan County prosecutors to bring ‘another matter’ involving Boswell before grand jury

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County prosecutors plan to bring “another matter” involving the mother of Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell — whose body was found in March — before a grand jury later this month, District Attorney General Barry Staubus said at a Friday court hearing.

Megan Boswell, 19, was indicted by a county grand jury in May on 11 counts of making false reports to authorities as they searched for her missing daughter, whose remains were found on Boswell family property near Blountville.

An extensive search for Evelyn started in mid-February after local authorities received a Department of Children’s Services referral stating that said she had not been seen since before Christmas.

No charges have been filed in Evelyn Boswell’s death and Staubus declined Friday to provide any additional details about what will be presented to the grand jury.

Boswell appeared via video in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday morning for a hearing during which the court received updates from attorneys involved with the false reports case. She has been held at the Sullivan County jail since February, when she was first charged with lying to investigators.

During Friday’s five-minute proceeding, Staubus told Judge Jim Goodwin that a matter involving Boswell will be presented to a grand jury Aug. 19.

Goodwin also set Boswell’s next court date for Aug. 28.

Boswell’s attorney, Brad Sproles, has previously attempted to get the court to reduce his client’s $150,000 bail, but it was not discussed in detail Friday and Goodwin left the amount in place. Still, Sproles noted Friday that if his client was only convicted on the false report charges, she could potentially be eligible for parole in the near future.