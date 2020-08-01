Sullivan County prosecutors to bring ‘another matter’ involving Boswell before grand jury

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County prosecutors plan to bring “another matter” involving the mother of Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell — whose body was found in March — before a grand jury later this month, District Attorney General Barry Staubus said at a Friday court hearing.
Megan Boswell, 19, was indicted by a county grand jury in May on 11 counts of making false reports to authorities as they searched for her missing daughter, whose remains were found on Boswell family property near Blountville.
An extensive search for Evelyn started in mid-February after local authorities received a Department of Children’s Services referral stating that said she had not been seen since before Christmas.
No charges have been filed in Evelyn Boswell’s death and Staubus declined Friday to provide any additional details about what will be presented to the grand jury.
Boswell appeared via video in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday morning for a hearing during which the court received updates from attorneys involved with the false reports case. She has been held at the Sullivan County jail since February, when she was first charged with lying to investigators.
During Friday’s five-minute proceeding, Staubus told Judge Jim Goodwin that a matter involving Boswell will be presented to a grand jury Aug. 19.
Goodwin also set Boswell’s next court date for Aug. 28.
Boswell’s attorney, Brad Sproles, has previously attempted to get the court to reduce his client’s $150,000 bail, but it was not discussed in detail Friday and Goodwin left the amount in place. Still, Sproles noted Friday that if his client was only convicted on the false report charges, she could potentially be eligible for parole in the near future.
At an arraignment hearing in May, Megan Boswell pleaded not guilty to the false report charges.
Speaking after the hearing, Sproles said he is not sure what will be presented to the grand jury.
“That was what we’ve been waiting for, to see if there was any additional charges,” he told reporters.
Sproles also said he has not yet received any discovery materials from prosecutors, but he attributed it to a “mountain” of information officials had to sort through in the case.
Staubus remained tight-lipped after the hearing about exactly what will go to the grand jury, including whether charges could be brought against other defendants and whether the matter may specifically relate to Evelyn Boswell’s death.
“We will take the matter to the grand jury, we’ll see what determination they make and then we’ll go from there, but at this time I can’t make any comment about what will be presented to the grand jury or the nature of what will be presented to the grand jury,” Staubus said.
In a separate case, Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, 43, was charged with stealing a BMW that authorities sought in connection to an Amber Alert issued early in the search process. Boswell and a man named William McCloud — Angela Boswell’s boyfriend at the time — were arrested Feb. 21 in Wilkes County, North Carolina, after law enforcement located the couple in the vehicle.
Boswell previously told the Bristol Herald Courier they did not steal the car.
The vehicle theft case is continuing to move through the courts, with the next hearing scheduled for Sept. 24, according to court filings.
Boswell was arrested again in March after authorities accused her of breaking into her parents’ home near Kingsport. She faces charges of theft under $10,000, introduction of drugs into a penal facility and possession of counterfeit money. Bail is $50,000 in that case and she remains behind bars at the Sullivan County jail.
In the meantime, the investigation into the Evelyn Boswell’s death “remains active and ongoing,” Capt. Andy Seabolt, a spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, wrote in an email Friday.
Citing the active investigation, Seabolt said the office could not provide any further information.
tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson