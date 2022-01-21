Sullivan County officials identify person who died in Bristol, Tenn. fire

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal fire that occurred in Bristol, Tennessee on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Karen Herron, 51, was located inside the burned residence in the 100 block of Cedar Road. An additional victim, who has not been identified, was transported from the scene for medical treatment.

The 911 call for the house fire was received at 12:52 p.m.

According to the release, investigators have said the fire was accidental.