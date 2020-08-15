Sullivan County officials: 97 drug overdoses, including 22 deaths, reported since March

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — After law enforcement officials recorded 97 drug overdoses and 22 deaths in Sullivan County between March and the start of August, local and state authorities asked for the public’s help Friday in identifying the sources of illegal substances flowing into the community.

These overdoses have generally been the result of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, according to Barry Staubus, the district attorney general for Sullivan County.

“Too many of our families have suffered immeasurable losses as a result of the drug epidemic that ravages our county,” Staubus said at a news conference in Blountville.

Between March 1 and Aug. 1, there was an average of one death per week attributed to drug use, according to figures distributed Friday.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department reported 16 cases and one death, and the Bluff City Police Department had two cases and one death.

The Kingsport Police Department reported 57 cases and 12 deaths during this time period, while the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office recorded 22 cases and eight deaths.

These figures are likely an undercount because some overdose cases go unreported, authorities said.

Leaders with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Drug Related Death Task Force did not name specific individuals or suspects they are looking for in connection with the overdoses. Instead, they made a general plea for assistance in identifying people who are involved with bringing drugs to the region that have resulted in overdose deaths.