Sullivan County officials: 97 drug overdoses, including 22 deaths, reported since March

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - After law enforcement officials recorded 97 drug overdose cases and 22 deaths in Sullivan County between March and the start of August, local and state authorities asked for the public’s help Friday in identifying the sources of illegal substances flowing into the community.

These overdoses have generally been the result of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, according to Barry Staubus, the district attorney general for Sullivan County.

“Too many of our families have suffered immeasurable losses as a result of the drug epidemic that ravages our county,” Staubus said at a news briefing in Blountville.

Between March 1 and August 1 of this year, 97 overdoses were reported in the county and 22 deaths were attributed to drug usage – an average of one a week, according to figures distributed at Friday’s news briefing.

The Kingsport Police Department reported 57 cases and 12 deaths during this time period.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office recorded 22 cases and eight deaths.

Meanwhile, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department reported 16 cases and one death, and the Bluff City Police Department had two cases and one death.