Sullivan County officials: 97 drug overdoses, including 22 deaths, reported since March
Sullivan County officials: 97 drug overdoses, including 22 deaths, reported since March

Barry Staubus, August 14, 2020

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus (left) speaks at a news briefing in Blountville Friday morning. 

 Tim Dodson

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - After law enforcement officials recorded 97 drug overdose cases and 22 deaths in Sullivan County between March and the start of August, local and state authorities asked for the public’s help Friday in identifying the sources of illegal substances flowing into the community.

These overdoses have generally been the result of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, according to Barry Staubus, the district attorney general for Sullivan County.

“Too many of our families have suffered immeasurable losses as a result of the drug epidemic that ravages our county,” Staubus said at a news briefing in Blountville.

Between March 1 and August 1 of this year, 97 overdoses were reported in the county and 22 deaths were attributed to drug usage – an average of one a week, according to figures distributed at Friday’s news briefing.

The Kingsport Police Department reported 57 cases and 12 deaths during this time period.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office recorded 22 cases and eight deaths.

Meanwhile, the Bristol Tennessee Police Department reported 16 cases and one death, and the Bluff City Police Department had two cases and one death. 

These figures are likely an undercount because some overdose cases go unreported.

Leaders with the Second Judicial Drug Task Force and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) Drug Related Death Task Force did not name specific individuals or suspects they are looking for on Friday. Instead, they made a general plea for assistance in identifying people who are involved with bringing drugs to the region that have resulted in overdose deaths.

Since the start of this year, task force authorities have seized 1.1 pounds of heroin, 15.52 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.7 ounces of crack cocaine and 3 ounces of fentanyl, according to data provided Friday. Investigative efforts have also resulted in 10 arrests and 28 firearms being seized.

Those who might have information can report tips to the Drug Task Force Drug Hotline at 423-323-8615. 

tdodson@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2567 | Twitter: @Tim_Dodson

