Sullivan County lawyer permanently disbarred in Tennessee

A Sullivan County lawyer has been disbarred and is not eligible to practice law ever again in Tennessee.

Jason R. McLellan, whose law office at 158 Cherokee Street in Kingsport, Tennessee, is listed as permanently closed, was disbarred from the practice of law by the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee.

According to a press release from the Board of Professional Responsibility announcing the disbarment, McLellan consented to permanent disbarment “because he could not successfully defend the charges alleged” in two petitions for discipline and other complaints filed against him.

The release states McLellan misappropriated state funds in the representation of a client and attempted to conceal the misappropriations to a court. It also alleges McLellan engaged in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit and misrepresentation as well as failing to abide by a client’s decision regarding the dismissal of a pending lawsuit.

The release also states McLellan failed to consult with a client concerning the client’s objectives and failed to obtain the client’s informed consent before taking action. The release says McLellan also failed to keep the client’s information confidential, failed to withdraw after a conflict of interest developed, allowed a third person to direct his professional judgment, failed to comply with his ethical requirements upon discharge from representation and failed to comply with the requirements of a suspended attorney.

Finally, the release states McLellan failed to comply with court orders and failed to respond to disciplinary complaints.

The release states McLellan must comply with the requirements of the Tennessee Supreme Court regarding the obligations and responsibilities of disbarred attorneys.

