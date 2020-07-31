Sullivan County District Attorney General: 'Another matter' involving Megan Boswell expected to go before a grand jury in August

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Sullivan County prosecutors plan to bring “another matter” involving the mother of deceased Blountville toddler Evelyn Boswell before a grand jury in August, District Attorney General Barry Staubus said at a Friday court hearing.

Megan Boswell, 19, was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury in May on 11 counts of making false reports to authorities as they searched for her missing daughter, whose body was found in early March on property belonging to the Boswell family near Blountville. The search for Evelyn started after local authorities received a Department of Children’s Services referral on Feb. 18 that said she had not been seen since before Christmas.

No charges have been filed in Evelyn Boswell’s death and Staubus declined Friday to provide any additional details about what will be presented to the grand jury on Aug. 19.

Boswell appeared via video in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday morning for a hearing where the court received an update on the false reports case. She has been held at the Sullivan County jail since February, when she was first accused of lying to investigators.

During the brief proceeding, which lasted about five minutes, Staubus told Judge Jim Goodwin that a matter involving Boswell will be presented to a grand jury on Aug. 19.