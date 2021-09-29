Sullivan County detective dies of COVID complications; 2nd death this month in SCSO

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A detective with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has died as a result of complications from COVID-19 — becoming the second SCSO officer to die from the virus in a little more than a month.

Detective Sgt. Josh Stewart died Monday night, the department announced Tuesday on its Facebook page.

“Our hearts are broken as we are faced with the loss of another one of our own,” the post states.

On Aug. 24, the department lost Deputy Roger Mitchell, who contracted the disease during the course of his duties as a corrections officer assigned to the Transportation Division, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Stewart joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2008 as a corrections officer. He later moved to the Patrol Division and eventually the Criminal Investigations Division. He was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the CID in September 2020.

“Stewart was a friend to many here at the SCSO. He was known for being loyal and dependable, with a sense of humor that kept us laughing. When responding to calls, he was often able to de-escalate a tense situation simply by his calm presence and ability to put people at ease. The impact of this loss cannot be measured,” the Facebook post states.