Sullivan County delays jail pay-to-stay decision

  • Updated
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — For the second month in a row, the Sullivan County Commission has postponed making a decision regarding the pay-to-stay program that would require prisoners to pay a daily fee to stay at the Sullivan County Jail.

Commissioner Herschel Glover, who cosponsored the resolution alongside Commissioner Dwight King, explained that after discussions during the last Sullivan County Commission work session on Thursday, June 9, they are now looking to open dialogue with law enforcement before holding a vote.

“After the discussions we had at the work session last Thursday of getting the sheriff and the judges involved in this, I’m going to roll this to next month so we can get all these folks involved and have a meeting with them,” Glover said.

The pay-to-stay program proposal would implement a $35-per-day charge to inmates at the Sullivan County Jail. This would be in addition to the fees and fines inmates are already paying during their sentence. During the last Sullivan County work session, Glover explained inmates would have the option to pay the $35 fee through community service.

“Inmates can provide appropriate community service, a time of rate of minimum wage to expand responsibilities over their pay-to-stay obligations,” Glover said.

Two Sullivan County residents, Ronnie and Renee Tallman, addressed the commission and expressed their support for the pay-to-stay program.

“I am a white working woman who pays taxes, and apparently, if you work in this country, you pretty much foot the bill for a lot of people that don’t,” Renee Tallman said. “I’m not saying, being inhumane to these people, because I have a lot of friends and, you know, they have family members in jail, but at least treat it like a jail. Let them do their work and pay for their time.”

Jmancera@bristolnews.com

