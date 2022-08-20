Sullivan County Commissioners nix pay-to-stay measure, 10-4

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — After two months of discussions leading to more questions than answers, the Sullivan County Tennessee Commission voted down a resolution that could have ultimately charged inmates $35 a day while in confinement at the Sullivan County Jail.

The measure was defeated by a vote of 10-4.

Before the vote was held, Commissioner Herschel Glover, who co-sponsored the resolution alongside Commissioner Dwight King, introduced three amendments to the resolution. The first added that the pay-to-stay bill would only apply to inmates found guilty of a crime, the second was to add a lien on property owned by convicted inmates who failed to pay their bill, and the third was the hiring a court clerk to collect the fees.

Ninety percent of the funds collected through the pay-to-stay program fees would go to paying the $4 million jail bond the county took out in order to pay for the new jail currently under construction, which is set to cost a total of $95 million. King believes the pay-to-stay program would help lower the inmate population, which has been a significant recurring problem, while at the same time lowering the burden on the taxpayer.

“If we do this, it’s going to get the population in the jail down and help pay what we’re going to spend on this jail up here,” King said. “It’s easy to sit here and do nothing, and this go on and say ‘well taxpayers you’re going to have to come up with another tax increase.’ So, if that’s what saying no is, I think you’re giving up on your taxpayers out there.”

Commissioner Mark Vance questioned whether the commission has the authority to force county judges and clerks to apply and collect a $35 per day confinement fee.

“What comes to my mind is that if we approve this and the judges are not in agreement to it, how can it ever be enforced?” Vance said. “I don’t think we have the authority to sit here and require a circuit court clerk to collect fees that are not statutorily required by law because he’s a constitutional officer.”

Vance went on to highlight the potential cost in time and money that it would take for the county to collect all the fees and follow up on individuals who leave jail with liens on their property.

“How much is it going to cost the county to be trying to collect fees, and how much personnel is it going to cost? How much postage? How many liens are going to have to be filed on assets and property to try to collect this fee after the individual is out of jail?” Vance asked. “Then you’ve got legal issues that you’re going to have to have an attorney to sue those individuals for things that are not collected. Who’s going to do that?”

Commissioner Barry Hopper highlighted that at the end of the day, this resolution would be hard to implement without the support of the judicial system, which has already spoken to the commission about the issue.

“I don’t see any teeth in this. You’re still asking the county courts to review it and discuss it. It doesn’t say they have to do it,” Hopper said. “How are you doing to legislate this to create a situation where the courts follow this resolution?”

Scott Stodola, a peer recovery specialist for the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, who has addressed the commission during public comments, was relieved when the results came in and is hopeful that this is not the end, but the start of a conversation.

“When you leave your name and number, and nobody reaches out to somebody that actually spent time in jail and in prison to try and see their side of it and maybe get some further ideas, and nobody reaches out to you, it’s a little disheartening,” Stodola said. “I’m glad it didn’t pass, but this is a beginning to a bigger conversation.”