Sullivan County commissioners appoint new member

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Board of Commissioners appointed a new member Thursday night.

After receiving a standing ovation from the board, Bristol dentist Dr. Barry L. Hopper took the oath of office to fill the vacant District 2 seat. Hopper took the seat of former commissioner Mark Hutton, who left the board this month to accept an appointment to the Bristol Tennessee City Council.

“It’s very humbling to be selected rather than being actually voted in,” Hopper told the commissioners. “With that, I feel like there is even more obligation to administer the programs that we have in this community and to be a working, viable member of this organization.”

Asked to fill the seat by District 2 Commissioner David Akard, who made the nomination unopposed, Hopper said he was a bit reluctant at first, but after thinking it over decided he could help the board make “rational decisions” and find the best approaches to “solving problems.”

“Given the chance for a citizen to participate in the governance of their community is really a high honor,” Hopper said.

Hopper, who joined Akard and Commissioner Mark Vance as the representatives for District 2, added that as a member of the board he would like to be active in helping improve education in the community. Hopper’s seat will be up for election in August; however, he will not be on the ballot.

In other action at Thursday’s meeting, the county commissioners approved a resolution requesting a traffic safety study be conducted by the Tennessee Department of Transportation at the intersection of U.S. 421 and Highway 44 (Hickory Tree Road) “for the purpose of installing a traffic signal or caution signal.”

Resolution sponsor Commissioner Randy Morrell said that he has requested multiple studies from the state in the past on the issue, but the county never saw the findings. Morrell said the latest request has been worded differently by requesting the results be shared.

The board also approved a resolution to appropriate an additional $123,150 for the costs of housing juvenile inmates in the Sullivan County Court System who were charged as adults. The county already has two juvenile inmates awaiting trial as adults, and there is the potential for three more juveniles to possibly be held for trial as adults before the end of this fiscal year, the resolution said.

The two juveniles already in the court system have been kept at a detention center outside the county at a cost of $150 per day, according to the resolution. The funds are to reimburse jail accounts for up to $19,650 and to cover the potential costs of an additional $103,500.

