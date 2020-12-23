Sullivan County commissioner criticized after testing positive for virus after meeting

A member of the Sullivan County Commission tested positive for COVID-19 the morning after attending a three-hour-long meeting at the Sullivan County Courthouse in Blountville, prompting ire from three other commissioners who said he should have quarantined while awaiting his test result.
Commissioner Sam Jones, who represents Kingsport, said that on Friday morning, he got a phone call from the Sullivan County Health Department to notify him about his positive case.
Jones said he got tested Dec. 16 because he had plans to visit family in Richmond over the weekend and wanted to make sure he wasn’t taking the respiratory illness — which is currently rampant in the region — along with him.
“I was surprised, totally, when [the health department] called me and said, ‘You’re positive,’” Jones said. “I have no idea where ... I could have picked it up.”
The commissioner initially said he had had no symptoms of the illness when he got tested, but later added that he did have a runny nose and congestion, which he thought were “just a seasonal-type thing.”
“When I went up there [to the County Commission meeting], I had a runny nose from some congestion, and I just thought it was sinus [issues],” Jones said.
Those symptoms have been a common source of confusion during the pandemic, given their association with allergies, ordinary colds and the flu. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention includes “congestion or runny nose” in its list of possible COVID-19 symptoms, and the Tennessee Department of Health’s online COVID-19 screening tool recommends that people experiencing them stay home until they feel better.
The commission meeting Jones attended Thursday night lasted from roughly 6 to 9 p.m. and had at least a dozen members of the public attending, according to Commissioner Todd Broughton, who also represents Kingsport. Six commissioners attended remotely and two were absent, while the other 16 attended in person, according to the recording from the meeting posted to the County Commission’s YouTube channel.
Plexiglass shields had been put up between the commissioners’ seats to protect those who attended in person. Mayor Richard Venable said that the barriers were added several weeks before the meeting.
Dr. Stephen May, the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s regional medical director, said that such barriers do “help reduce disease transmission.” But, like facial masks, they don’t change quarantine requirements: Plexiglass or no plexiglass, May said, anyone who was within 6 feet of a positive case for more than 15 minutes still needs to quarantine.
Jones said that after the Sullivan County Health Department contacted him about his positive case, he asked Venable’s office to email the county commissioners about the news. He said he also gave the health department the phone numbers of a few people he’d come into close contact with, so the department could notify them about their possible exposure. He posted the news on his personal Facebook page, he said.
Commissioner Angie Stanley, a Kingsport representative who sat next to Jones at the meeting, was irate that Jones had attended the meeting in person.
“It was very irresponsible for him to come to the meeting with any symptoms (whether allergies or sinus infection) especially when he was waiting on his COVID-19 test results….” Stanley said via text message.
The email about Jones’ case, which was shared with the Herald Courier, was sent to the commissioners at about 1:30 p.m. Friday. That afternoon, Stanley said, she was in the middle of coloring a client’s hair at Total Look, the Kingsport beauty salon where she works, when another commissioner called her to make sure she got the message.
Stanley said that after finishing with that client, she left the salon to begin quarantining until she could get a COVID-19 test and confirmation of a negative result — a move that would cost her financially, she said.
“I’m self-employed, and ... if I don’t go to work, then I don’t get paid,” Stanley said. “I don’t have family medical leave. I don’t have paid vacation or paid sick leave…. [Our salon was] already struggling to begin with. We were closed for two months per the governor’s executive orders.”
Stanley — who said she is at a higher risk for getting complications from the virus due to a health condition — said she has also canceled her plans to see her husband’s parents on Christmas. Late on Monday afternoon, she received a negative test result from a rapid test she’d gotten that morning, she said, but she said she would still avoid seeing extended family out of caution.
Commissioners Todd Broughton and Mark Hutton echoed Stanley’s frustration.
Broughton, who represents Kingsport, runs Valley Springs Spa, which has locations in Kingsport and Bristol. If an employee at either branch gets a COVID-19 test, he said, they’re required to stay home until they get a negative test result.
“If we ask businesses to do that, then as leaders, we should follow the same practice,” Broughton said.
“Everybody knows, if you go get a test, you wait until you get the results back before you go out in the public, even if it’s a precautionary one,” said Hutton, who represents Bristol. “Why would he even show up?”
In milder terms, Venable also said that he wasn’t happy about the situation.
“I was a bit disappointed that [safety] wasn’t on the front of everybody’s mind,” he said of Jones’ decision to come to the meeting in person while experiencing a possible COVID-19 symptom and awaiting his test results.
In its guidance on facial masks, the CDC states that “it is especially important to wear a mask when you are indoors with people you do not live with.” That’s in addition to its recommendation to maintain social distancing of six feet.
Broughton and Stanley said that at the meeting, Jones had his mask pulled down while talking at length with a member of the public. Jones denied ever pulling his mask down. When asked about his conversation with that particular person, the commissioner said he’d forgotten to flag them for the health department to contact and would give them a call.
In the YouTube recording, Venable also opened the meeting by telling the people there that if they were maintaining six feet of distance from others, they were free to remove their masks, although he said he’d prefer that the masks stay on.
“When I heard him say it, I thought that was unusual and unwise given the rates of [COVID-19] infection in Sullivan County,” Hutton said of Venable’s statement about the masks.
Asked why he’d given meeting attendees the option of removing their masks despite the CDC’s recommendation to the contrary, Venable said it was a misstep.
“I made a mistake. How’s that for accountability?” he said. “I’m not totally aware of all CDC regulations. I will rely on the recommendations of the health department and correct any errors as we move forward.”
He also said he had just been told that 21 out of the 22 commissioners who attended the meeting were wearing their masks.
“That’s a participation rate that we haven’t seen in the public,” he said.
It wasn’t nearly enough reassurance for Hutton, one of the commissioners who participated remotely in the Thursday meeting.
Hutton said that at one point in the pandemic, there were additional tables added to the Commission Room, where the meetings are held, to allow commissioners to sit far enough apart. But he said that those tables have since been removed and that the room’s current setup doesn’t allow for adequate social distancing.
“When you go into the Commission Room, there’s no questions asked about whether or not you’ve been exposed [to a positive case of COVID-19]. They don’t take temperatures or anything like that,” Hutton added. “I didn’t go because I didn’t want to be exposed.”
Hutton also said that “there were a lot of people” from the public who attended that meeting, and he wondered how or whether all of them would be contacted.
For Hutton, both the Commission Room’s setup and Jones’ positive case reflected a broader failure of leadership in the county’s response to the pandemic.
“I think there was more that could have been done and should have been done by leadership in Sullivan County,” Hutton said. “We’re a day late and a dollar short for leadership to try to contain community spread now.”
Venable did say that he and the County Commission would have to reevaluate whether it’s safe enough to keep meeting together. He had no firm answer yet. But on Sunday, Gov. Bill Lee announced a new executive order limiting public gatherings in Tennessee to 10 people.
While Lee declined to issue a mask mandate, Venable said he has “no doubt” that Sullivan County, with the support of leaders in Bristol and Kingsport, will extend its current mask mandate.
Despite his positive case, Jones said he feels fine. He said he’s quarantining for 10 days and has canceled all plans to see extended family during Christmas. He stressed that he went to the meeting believing he had no reason to be worried.