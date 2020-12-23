Sullivan County commissioner criticized after testing positive for virus after meeting

Commissioner Angie Stanley, a Kingsport representative who sat next to Jones at the meeting, was irate that Jones had attended the meeting in person.

“It was very irresponsible for him to come to the meeting with any symptoms (whether allergies or sinus infection) especially when he was waiting on his COVID-19 test results….” Stanley said via text message.

The email about Jones’ case, which was shared with the Herald Courier, was sent to the commissioners at about 1:30 p.m. Friday. That afternoon, Stanley said, she was in the middle of coloring a client’s hair at Total Look, the Kingsport beauty salon where she works, when another commissioner called her to make sure she got the message.

Stanley said that after finishing with that client, she left the salon to begin quarantining until she could get a COVID-19 test and confirmation of a negative result — a move that would cost her financially, she said.

“I’m self-employed, and ... if I don’t go to work, then I don’t get paid,” Stanley said. “I don’t have family medical leave. I don’t have paid vacation or paid sick leave…. [Our salon was] already struggling to begin with. We were closed for two months per the governor’s executive orders.”