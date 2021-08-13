Sullivan County Commission spars over allocating $30M in pandemic relief funds

Glover said the finance committee is the government body currently set to field requests for the relief funds from various departments and other entities. From that committee, the recommendations will pass to the commission’s budget committee, then the full commission, he said.

“And then the whole commission gets to vote,” Glover said. “Each and every request will have our utmost attention, whether it’s fire departments or whether it’s utilities or even the broadband issues. It will all be considered. … I don’t see why [Vance] feels like someone’s getting left out when they’re not.”

“With that other committee, I think you’re going to make things more difficult — you’re going to make things more chaotic for people to deal with and work through,” he added.

Vance said that he’s waiting for more information from Bailey to help him finalize the resolution and doesn’t plan to introduce it for a vote at the commission’s meeting next Tuesday.