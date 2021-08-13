 Skip to main content
Sullivan County Commission spars over allocating $30M in pandemic relief funds
Sullivan County Commission spars over allocating $30M in pandemic relief funds

Once it receives a green light from federal and state officials, the Sullivan County Commission will begin deciding how to spend about $30 million in pandemic relief funds — and, in the meantime, commissioners have begun butting heads about who gets to play what role in that process.

At the group’s Thursday work session, Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey stressed that the money itself, a pot of funds from both the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act, isn’t ready to spend yet: The federal government is still hashing out various rules for how to use it, and the Tennessee state government has also “gotten actively involved in making sure” that local governments understand how to spend it, he said.

Bailey said the estimated date for when Tennessee counties can access the full funding has repeatedly been bumped back during the summer.

“It’s going to be the middle of September, at least, before we can do anything,” the budget director said.

Meanwhile, a rift is already forming in the commission over a procedural question: Who will get the first pass at reviewing requests for the money and making initial spending recommendations to the full commission?

Last month, Bristol Commissioner Mark Vance introduced a resolution to create a special committee for that work, made up of seven voting members from the various committees involved in creating the county budget.

“I think we all need to think about just exactly the processes that we use about this money — this is a large amount of money,” Vance said. “I want to ensure, myself, that the process is fair ... and that we meet all the guidelines and that after we make the final vote and the final decision, that all parties that had made a request got heard fairly across the board.”

Vance was the resolution’s sole sponsor when he introduced it in July. When he brought it up for discussion again Thursday, it had five new co-sponsors: Colette George, Sam Jones, Darlene Calton, Gary Stidham and John Gardner, who all represent Kingsport.

But Commissioner Hershel Glover, who represents Bluff City, vocally opposed the measure last month, saying an existing finance committee within the commission should handle it. After Thursday’s work session, he said his position hadn’t changed.

Glover led much of the work behind the creation of the county’s new financial management act, which passed in 2020 and established a new finance committee.

He said he sits on that committee, along with Piney Flats Commissioner Dwight King, Kingsport Commissioner Larry Crawford, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and Highway Commissioner Scott Murray. He said the group also includes a few non-voting members: Mayor Richard Venable, Bailey, Assistant Director of Accounts and Budgets Leslie Bonner and the county’s purchasing agent, Kris Davis.

Glover said the finance committee is the government body currently set to field requests for the relief funds from various departments and other entities. From that committee, the recommendations will pass to the commission’s budget committee, then the full commission, he said.

“And then the whole commission gets to vote,” Glover said. “Each and every request will have our utmost attention, whether it’s fire departments or whether it’s utilities or even the broadband issues. It will all be considered. … I don’t see why [Vance] feels like someone’s getting left out when they’re not.”

“With that other committee, I think you’re going to make things more difficult — you’re going to make things more chaotic for people to deal with and work through,” he added.

Vance said that he’s waiting for more information from Bailey to help him finalize the resolution and doesn’t plan to introduce it for a vote at the commission’s meeting next Tuesday.

In other news, the commission began discussing another big task that awaits it this fall: drawing new district lines based on the results of the 2020 Census, which were partially released Thursday. Bristol Commissioner David Akard introduced a resolution on first reading to set up a committee that he said will probably need to spend much of the fall coming up with new districting recommendations for the full commission.

Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski also invited the commission to a ribbon-cutting ceremony at West Ridge High School at 9:30 a.m. next Wednesday, with the help of two high school seniors on the new school’s cheerleading team.

"I was in one of the focus groups [used in the school’s design process], and we were telling Ms. Rafalowski what all we wanted in our new school, and all of us said natural lighting and space to gather, and we definitely have a ton of natural light," Devyn Williams told the commission. "You don’t feel enclosed. We all love it."

"This is a one in a million experience. ... The school is beautiful," Megan McMillian said. "We love it dearly. The whole class does."

swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely

