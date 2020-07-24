To keep thousands of employees at Sullivan County businesses on the payrolls through the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government sent county businesses a combined total of at least $134.05 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans.
A total of 1,873 employers in Sullivan County received PPP loans, with the smallest loan worth $195 and the largest worth more than $5 million, according to data from the Small Business Bureau. In total, these businesses reported retaining 18,680 employees.
The program is a major part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved by Congress to help small businesses suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The loans are designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll, the SBA website states.
Besides payroll costs, PPP loans can also be used for interest on mortgages, rent and utilities. However, if businesses use at least 60% of funds for payroll expenses, the loan will be completely forgiven. PPP loans can also be partially forgiven.
King University, in Bristol, Tennessee, which reported retaining 348 jobs, was one of the largest employers in Sullivan County to receive a loan and it received one of the largest, between $2 million and $5 million. Alexander W. Whitaker IV, president of the university, said the loan helped King keep its workforce intact.
“We are most grateful to our elected representatives and the president [Donald Trump] for making this important resource available for colleges and universities,” Whitaker said.
But smaller employers made up the majority of loan recipients and collectively employed the largest number of people. Sullivan County employers with fewer than 100 employees received a total of at least $74.3 million in PPP loans and retained at least 12,463 employees. This includes employers like BurWil Construction Co. in Bristol, Tennessee, which had about 90 employees when it applied for a loan between $1 million to $2 million.
William Prince, president and CEO of BurWil, said the loans helped keep employees on the payroll when it was necessary for them to quarantine.
“It’s a big deal to keep them feeding their families and paying their bills,” Prince said.
He added that construction businesses felt the impact of the pandemic later than businesses in most other sectors and the loan will allow BurWil to continue to take care of employees as the pandemic continues.
Sullivan County’s nonprofit organizations received at least $8.6 million in PPP loans and 1,366 employees were retained as a result.
Kathy Waugh, CEO of the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, said 13 of its 80 employees were furloughed before the PPP loan for $350,000 to $1 million was received. But Waugh said the loans have allowed the organization to retain most of the staff. This, in turn, allowed the agency to continue to provide child care services through the pandemic to the families of essential workers such as firefighters, police and food-service workers.
