BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — The Sullivan County, Tennessee, Commission approved the first reading of the county’s 2023-2024 fiscal year budget.

The spending plan, presented at the Sullivan County Commission meeting on Thursday, totals $231,879,670.

Larry Bailey, director of the Sullivan County finance department, highlighted the work that went into putting together the budget, and told the commissioners to reach out to his office with any questions that they have regarding the document.

“I expect you will find a bunch of things that you want to question, some things that we may have overlooked, or we need to go back and relook through, and as you find those things, let us know, and we will,” Bailey said. “I would say that we got we moved rather quickly trying to get this thing out so we could get it approved by June 30 and our budget approved by July 1, so people know what they got to work with.”

The proposed 2023-2024 budget includes an $82,947,466 general fund, an $89,919,142 general purpose school fund, a $20,372,524 general debt service fund and the $15,129,858 highway fund.

The total solid waste fund is $2,433,817, the ambulance service fund for emergency medical services is $9,873,991, and $165,000 is in the drug control fund.

Also included in the proposed budget is a $5,177,596 school cafeteria fund, as well as a $235,896 Discovery Academy fund, a $1,340,400 self-insurance fund, and a $699,000 employee benefits fund.

Sullivan County Commissioner Darlene Calton, vice-chair of the Budget Committee, highlighted that the property tax for Sullivan County residents would continue to be 2.4.

“We are going to stay at the same property tax rate,” Calton said. “That’s something to be proud of because counties around us have had tax increases. A lot of them have.”

The Commission will have a special called meeting on June 29, to vote on the budget.

A public hearing will be announced before June 29 in order for the public to provide input on the Sullivan County Commission’s 2023-2204 fiscal budget.