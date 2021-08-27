Sullivan County BOE passes mask mandate with opt-out option

There have been 169 students and 13 staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the Bristol, Tennessee, school year, House said. Of those cases, 81 of the students and four of the staff members were at Tennessee Middle School.

House noted that the city school system currently has a virtual K-12 option for Tennessee Online Public School. The state of Tennessee, however, does not allow entire schools to have virtual learning.

If there are school closings, Tennessee requires districts to use stockpiled in-service days, which are days typically used for inclement weather. Bristol has eight days and Sullivan County has 10. Any stockpiled days that are used beyond those numbers would have to be made up. The district could also request a waiver from the 180-day requirement from the state commissioner of education.

School boards and administrators in Southwest Virginia have also discussed the possibility of virtual or remote learning, although none have done so.

Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan said there have been four students that have tested positive for COVID-19 since school began last week. Those positive tests have resulted in nine quarantines. No staff members have tested positive, he said.