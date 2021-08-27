Sullivan County BOE passes mask mandate with opt-out option

Students and staff in Sullivan County, Tennessee, will be required to wear masks beginning Monday, with an option to opt out, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in the Mountain Empire.
Local school officials are discussing whether to implement new proactive measures, such as mask mandates, virtual learning, social distancing and limiting large groups. The increase in cases, most attributed to the delta variant, has especially affected children, with 43% of positive cases among children and teenagers younger than 18.
Ballad Health officials continue to urge school districts to mandate masks inside schools. On Thursday, Ballad reported that there were 289 patients in the hospital due to COVID-19, including nine children.
In Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee is now recommending, but not mandating, that students wear masks indoors, but continues to say no to remote learning.
The Sullivan County Board of Education held a called meeting Thursday evening to discuss new proactive measures. Since school began Aug. 3, an average of 14% of students have been absent from class, according to Interim Director Evelyn Rafalowski. The data showed Thursday that 47 students and 11 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
The district tallies the number of new cases every day and posts the information on its website.
Board member Matthew Spivey made a motion to require students and staff to wear masks in school, in accordance with the governor’s order to require the opt-out option. His motion also included using additional social distancing measures and assisting with deep cleaning schools. The motion passed 5-2.
Spivey originally asked that masks be required without an opt-out option, but he was the only person who voted in favor of it.
Sullivan County’s decision comes after several other local jurisdictions in Tennessee have required masks without the opt-out option. Those interested in opting out must go on to the district’s website to fill out a form.
The board also gave Rafalowski the opportunity to isolate certain schools, grades or classes if case numbers rise. She clarified that meant keeping students at home. The district is also limiting large gatherings.
The board spoke about the possibility of virtual learning, but determined that the state does not currently permit it. Rafalowski said the state commissioner said schools cannot “pivot” to remote learning.
In Bristol, Tennessee, district officials are recommending that students wear masks, but only those at Tennessee Middle School are now required to wear them, with an opt-out option. School system spokeswoman Rebecca House said the district has created a “triage” policy, allowing the superintendent to identify locations with high numbers of cases and mandate face coverings.
There have been 169 students and 13 staff members that have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the Bristol, Tennessee, school year, House said. Of those cases, 81 of the students and four of the staff members were at Tennessee Middle School.
House noted that the city school system currently has a virtual K-12 option for Tennessee Online Public School. The state of Tennessee, however, does not allow entire schools to have virtual learning.
If there are school closings, Tennessee requires districts to use stockpiled in-service days, which are days typically used for inclement weather. Bristol has eight days and Sullivan County has 10. Any stockpiled days that are used beyond those numbers would have to be made up. The district could also request a waiver from the 180-day requirement from the state commissioner of education.
School boards and administrators in Southwest Virginia have also discussed the possibility of virtual or remote learning, although none have done so.
Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan said there have been four students that have tested positive for COVID-19 since school began last week. Those positive tests have resulted in nine quarantines. No staff members have tested positive, he said.
“As a proactive measure, we are planning for the possibility of going remote, but have no intention of doing so unless we have significant transmission in our schools,” Perrigan said Thursday. “So far, our mitigations seem to be working. We pray that continues.”
In Virginia, students in public schools are required to wear masks under a public health order issued earlier this month by Gov. Ralph Northam.
A number of local school districts currently provide regular updates online regarding the number of positive cases among students and staff. In Washington County, there were 40 active cases Thursday.
The Washington County School Board was one of the first local districts to require students to wear masks. The board has been monitoring COVID case numbers and will meet again Sept. 7.