Sullivan County authorities investigating man’s death

HICKORY TREE, Tenn. — Officials in Sullivan County, Tennessee are investigating a death that occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday at Hickory Tree.
The sheriff’s office received a report of a deceased individual at a residence located in the 400 block of Boyd Road in Bluff City, which is in the Hickory Tree community, police said.
Upon arrival, deputies located the body of a man behind the home, according to a release.
At this time, the circumstances leading to his death remain under investigation, according to police, and his body will be sent for an autopsy to determine a cause of death.
