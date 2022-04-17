Sullivan candidates discuss why they should be elected county mayor

Meet three of the four candidates running for Sullivan County Mayor, two Republicans and an independent. The victor in the May 3 Republican Primary will face independent candidates Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver in the August 4 general election. Early voting can be done at the Sullivan County Election Commission office in Blountville from April 13-28 or at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport and the Slater Center in Bristol, April 21-28. Only select races – primarily Bristol districts and contested races – are featured in this series. Weaver did respond to our questionnaire.

Angie Stanley

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? I was born and raised in Sullivan County. My family and business are here.

What makes you qualified for office? Since my election in 2014, I have endeavored to represent my constituents through transparency, honesty, and willingness to listen and act on their concerns.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? Since 2014, our debt has gone from $72,567,608 to $340,491,547. I will continue to scrutinize and weed out wasteful spending. I will support sensible education-related measures; sound economic development - such as supporting Aerospace Park; humane animal control; aggressively attacking the opioid epidemic by working with officials in opening a regional long term mental health and drug rehabilitation facility; and continued unconditional support of our law enforcement, first responders, and military veterans. I also hope to strengthen the county's working relationship with our cities’ leaders, school systems, and state and federal partners so we are working in unison to make Sullivan County realize its full potential.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? I am a Christian conservative. I believe a leader must set a personal example of unquestioned integrity, willingness to hear citizens' concerns, and display the courage to act on principle rather than "play politics." I appreciate the trust and confidence my constituents have placed in me. If you are tired of the good ol boys and the backdoor deals, I humbly ask for your support so I can serve you as your next Sullivan County mayor.

Richard Venable

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? Sullivan County is home and has been for 50 years. From commerce to recreation to low tax rates and first-rate schools, few locations in the country have all Sullivan County can offer.

What makes you qualified for office? Experience and demonstrated results. I’m running under the banner of “trusted leadership” for a reason. It's been proven. We have been through many challenges over the last few years and are now beginning to address several major challenges that have been punted to us from the past. We have right-sized our school system, saving hundreds of thousands of dollars annually that can be redirected to the classroom, and now offer two of the best high schools in the country that can be maintained at a very high level as opposed to four high schools of inadequate efficiency. Completing school projects as well as managing a complex jail construction project while setting the table for continued opportunity growth in Sullivan County requires an experienced hand as we pull our county forward out of the COVID abyss.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? One solution we are working hard on is a multi-county regional opioid treatment facility. Working together with area county mayors and judicial leaders will help us begin to make a difference in the daily lives of the addicted in our region. At the same time, we absolutely must double-down as Sullivan County and as a regional leader on both attracting new talent to our region and developing a truly aggressive workforce development program that helps our citizens raise their skill levels and raise their pay. And fully understanding that rising inflation is taking a big bite out of our family budgets at the gas pump and grocery checkout counter, we must do everything we can to cut our own county expenses where possible and work to lower the tax burden even more.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the citizens of Sullivan County and working together with the Sullivan County Commission and the people of Sullivan County, as well as our partners in Bristol, Bluff City and Kingsport, we have truly begun to return Sullivan County to solid footing. We have the highest credit rating by national rating firms that we have ever had, with Moody's Investor Services latest report noting that Sullivan County's debt is "very manageable" while applauding Sullivan County for "strong budgetary management" despite the COVID-induced slowdown. These top marks from an independent Wall Street agency indicate we are making the right decisions despite being forced to tackle multi-generational projects in the form of school and jail construction during a time of tight labor supply and rising inflation overall.

At the same time, we must place even more focus and effort on the Regional Aerospace Park at Tri-Cities Airport. The airport is a sparkling example of what we can all do in Northeast Tennessee when we pull together. The airport today is a vital business link for our employers, as well as providing much appreciated convenience for leisure travelers. With a good bit of foresight, a couple years ago, working together with our cities and counties, we raised sufficient funding to rapidly expand the developable property available on the airport site for airport-related development. In addition, the Federal Aviation Administration has just certified the Northeast State Community College Aviation Technology training program that builds the workforce pipeline in aviation maintenance and repair necessary to help us attract strong new employers who can use program graduates to help us expand our economy in Sullivan County and Northeast Tennessee.

Val Edwards George

Why do you choose to live in Sullivan County? Sullivan County is a wonderful place to live, work, grow up, start and raise a family. We have friendly people, great schools, and a low cost of living. There are many business opportunities for entrepreneurs in the area, and there are also a variety of recreational opportunities, lakes, golf courses, parks, and wonderful climate both weather and culture.

What makes you qualified for office? I care about others and truly want this area to be a great place for everyone. I surround myself with people that share the feelings I have about our area and the vision I have for how we can make it the best it can be for everyone in our community.

If elected, what would be your main goals while in office? I would like for the county and city to work together, increase job opportunities, and expand this area's growth.

Anything else you’d like voters to know? That I am a Christian conservative that is not looking to increase taxes. I want to move this county forward and give everyone the wonderful opportunities I had growing up in this area, and adapt and expand opportunities in a rapidly changing business and technology sector.

My volunteer experience includes: Professionals Engaging in Kingsport (P.E.A.K), Big Brother Big Sister as a Mentor, Business Teachers Association at Roosevelt, Coach for Youth Rec Basketball, Rotary Club, Meals on Wheels, Second Harvest Food Bank, Young Professionals Real Estate Board.