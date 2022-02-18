Students complete county’s 13th mural in Lebanon, Tennessee

LEBANON, Tenn. — The Wilson County Convention Visitors Bureau, in partnership with the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD), recently announced its 13th mural in the countywide mural initiative Paint WilCo.

The mural was painted by fourth and fifth grade students at Jones Brummett Elementary School. The students were assisted by their art teacher, Alexis Hamnett.

“I’ve taught art in LSSD for 17 years, and I’m shown time and time again that if you give the students the tools they need to succeed and pair it with high expectations, they rise to achieve amazing things. I can’t express how proud I am of these student artists,” Hamnett said in a press release.

“I can go back when I’m older and show my own children that I am an artist,” Thomas Horn, a fourth grader at Jones Brummett, said.

Fourth grader Matthew Holeton said, “I think we did a great job. We worked really hard, and I’m proud of our finished mural.”

The mural, titled “You Are My Sunshine,” is located at 241 E. Main St. at the Sunshine Flowers florist shop.

The mural was made possible by one of three Governor’s Civics Seal Grants LSSD was awarded this year. The grants serve to help students learn civics and give back to the community.