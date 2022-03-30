 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Student artists take spotlight in new WKMA exhibit

  • Updated
  • 0

Emory & Henry College studio art student Lorin Zehr of Holly Pond, Alabama, has curated an exhibit of student art at the William King Museum of Art that will be on display until May 9.

The William King Museum of Art in Abingdon began hosting the exhibit “Where Do You Go?” March 10 featuring artwork from seven Emory & Henry students curated by Zehr.

Six of the students whose art is being exhibited are Mary Chura, of Cleveland; Joshua Levy, of St. Paul, Virginia; Tristan Miller, of Wise, Virginia; Tara Sanders, of Rocky Mount, Virginia; Sarah Thomas, of Glade Spring, Virginia; and Tommy Tomlin, of Lynchburg, Virginia.

“As a young artist I am extremely excited and honored to have my art featured in the William King Museum of Art,” Chura, whose painting “Rocks and Caves” will be on display in the exhibit, said.

The exhibit curated by Zehr contains 16 pieces by the seven student artists.

“As the curator, I am extremely proud of the students that submitted their work to this exhibit,” she said. “They did amazing work, and the exhibit looks beautiful.”

People are also reading…

The exhibit is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A town in peril: Future of Pound, Virginia, in doubt

A town in peril: Future of Pound, Virginia, in doubt

Pound Town Council member Leabern Kennedy recalls a time when her hometown was much different than it is today. “I can remember going through town and you couldn’t find a parking spot,” Kennedy said. Now the Southwest Virginia town is on the brink of nonexistence.

GOP commission candidates discuss candidacies

GOP commission candidates discuss candidacies

BRISTOL, Tenn. — GOP candidates running for the Sullivan County Board of Commissioners discussed why voters should choose them during the May 3 primary election Monday at a Bristol Tennessee Republicans meeting at the Bristol Cafe & Market.

New park to honor four centuries of veterans

New park to honor four centuries of veterans

A space dedicated to the nation’s military veterans is coming to the seat of Sullivan County. The Blountville Veterans Park honoring veterans from the 1700s to the present day is expected to open to the public later this year.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration looks to give NASA historic 2023 budget

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts