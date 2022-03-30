Student artists take spotlight in new WKMA exhibit

Emory & Henry College studio art student Lorin Zehr of Holly Pond, Alabama, has curated an exhibit of student art at the William King Museum of Art that will be on display until May 9.

The William King Museum of Art in Abingdon began hosting the exhibit “Where Do You Go?” March 10 featuring artwork from seven Emory & Henry students curated by Zehr.

Six of the students whose art is being exhibited are Mary Chura, of Cleveland; Joshua Levy, of St. Paul, Virginia; Tristan Miller, of Wise, Virginia; Tara Sanders, of Rocky Mount, Virginia; Sarah Thomas, of Glade Spring, Virginia; and Tommy Tomlin, of Lynchburg, Virginia.

“As a young artist I am extremely excited and honored to have my art featured in the William King Museum of Art,” Chura, whose painting “Rocks and Caves” will be on display in the exhibit, said.

The exhibit curated by Zehr contains 16 pieces by the seven student artists.

“As the curator, I am extremely proud of the students that submitted their work to this exhibit,” she said. “They did amazing work, and the exhibit looks beautiful.”

The exhibit is open Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.