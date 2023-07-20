ABINGDON, Va. — A new program in Washington County is combining the pleasures of reading with the joys of the great outdoors.

Washington County Public Library has implemented a book-inspired journey for residents in both the Abingdon and Damascus communities.

The free program is called StoryWalk, a literacy-boosting project that dismantles illustrated children’s books and displays them, page by page, along an outdoor walking route.

Washington County Public Library partnered with the town of Abingdon and Kiwanis Club of Abingdon to install the reading exhibits at the Meadows Sports Complex last month. The StoryWalk system, funded by the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon, is located between the baseball fields and the soccer field near the playground.

A second location for the system, which was completed just over a week ago, follows Beaverdam Creek Trail adjacent to the Damascus Branch Library. This project is the result of a partnership between the town of Damascus, Washington County Public Library, and the Washington County Public Library Foundation, which funded the project.

According to Amanda Bailey, community engagement librarian for the Washington County Public Library, as much as $6,300 was needed to complete each system.

The Washington County Virginia Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m., on July 22 at the Beaverdam Creek Trail near the Damascus Branch Library.

Take a stroll

Families no longer have to choose between brushing up on reading skills or spending the day outside learning about nature. Participants can read an entire children’s book as they stroll along the outdoor pathways.

“StoryWalk is a wonderful way for adults and their young children or grandchildren to combine literacy skills and healthy exercise,” said Bailey.

Julie Kroll, recreation program director for the Town of Damascus, said StoryWalk is adding a fun new way to interact with the trails in town. “The StoryWalk is a great addition for families visiting the library, town park, or nearby ball fields, and it even serves as a destination of its own. And, although it may be designed for kids, it's fun for all ages, Kroll said.

The outdoor reading activity gives children the opportunity to learn new words and how to follow a story in sequence.

The laminated pages from a children's book are displayed separately in pedestal frames attached to wooden stakes along the wheel-chair accessible pathways.

“Bear Came Along” by Richard T. Morris and illustrated by LeUyen Pham was the first book featured at Meadows Sports Complex. The current installment features the book “Sam and Dave Dig a Hole” by Mac Barnett and illustrated by Jon Klassen. Sam and Dave are on a mission to find something spectacular, so they dig a hole.

The current installment of StoryWalk in Damascus features “If You Live Here” written by Kate Gardner and illustrated by Christopher Silas Neal. The children’s book is a whimsical tribute to the unique and special places we call home.

A StoryWalk system, purchased from Pannier Graphics, contains twenty 24x18-inch self-directed stations. Typically, stories will occupy 18 stations leaving one station to welcome and the last one to promote library programs and services or local events.

While strolling down the sidewalk, participants are directed to the next page in the story.

An interest in the story begins to build as participants approach each display.

The featured children’s books change every month, offering readers stories that offer local appeal with an outdoors lifestyle.

“Some books will have more words than illustrations. It’s a family experience. Little ones who don’t read can see the pictures while adults read the words aloud to them,” Bailey said.

A QR code appears on the stories, directing readers to free downloadable audio versions they can listen to while strolling along.

A popular idea

According to Bailey, the Abingdon library used yard sale signs to create temporary story book displays during the pandemic to give families something to do together outside.

“It was popular. People liked it, but we wanted to do something with more lasting appeal — something that’s easier to update.”

In order to not violate copyright regulations, Bailey orders two copies of the featured books, carefully takes apart the books, and laminates each page. The laminated pages slide into each pedestal frame protected from rain and other elements.

“The volunteers really made this project come together,” said Bailey. “Each StoryWalk system required the digging of 20 holes through very rocky ground. The majority were hand dug with a tamping rod and post hole digger.” Members of the Kiwanis Club of Abingdon helped to install the Abingdon system.

David Werth and other members of Kiwanis of Abingdon, helped with the installation at the Meadows Sports Complex “We helped to make reading and exercising a fun experience for many children,” he said.

According to Werth, proceeds raised from events such as Plumb Alley Day, the annual Christmas parade, and a golf tournament helped to fund the project.

“My grandchildren came in from Charlotte, North Carolina, to see the StoryWalk Trail and they loved it. Visiting that trail will now be part of their monthly visits to Abingdon,” said Werth.

Students from Holston High School in Damascus helped install the pedestals for the StoryWalk system in town before school ended in May, and The town of Damascus recently assisted with finishing touches.

StoryWalk is the brainchild of Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, who, along with Kellogg-Hubbard Library, created the program in 2007 as a way to promote physical activity, early literacy and family time together in nature. The program is implemented in all 50 states and several countries including, Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea.

Bailey believes StoryWalk is a good way to strengthen the relationships between the library and the community.

“We want people to know the library is available for them in their communities. Whether they are visiting inside a library or participating in a StoryWalk, the library can be a part of their lives.”

Washington County Public Library serves the area with libraries in Abingdon, Damascus, Glade Spring, Hayters Gap and Mendota. For information about the library services available, visit: www.wcpl.net, or follow the library on Twitter @WashCoLibrary; Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/washcolibrary; and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/washcolibrary/.