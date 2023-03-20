BRISTOL, Va. — Any semblance of state assistance to fund fixing the city’s troubled landfill remains entangled in the as-yet-unresolved state budget.

The city is seeking funds to help pay for an estimated $35 million to $50 million in designing and implementing a series of repair projects over the next 18 months. Work expected to address public health concerns with landfill air, water and odor emissions. The solutions were developed by a state-led panel of landfill experts and are mandated by a state consent order and a federal court temporary injunction.

“Anything we’re going to get for the landfill is hung up in budget negotiations,” Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, told the Herald Courier. “We are hopeful that we will soon have a budget agreement to vote on because there is a lot of helpful, useful stuff in there. But we’re just hanging tight. All we can do is put in the amendments, advocate for them and hope that we are successful when the final agreement is reached.”

Last year the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality committed $2 million to the work but no funding was approved during this most recent legislative session. However the budget remains a work in progress.

“The House budget had $2 million in it and the Senate budget didn’t have anything in it. Sen. Pillion and I have asked for $12 million,” O’Quinn said. “That is the number the city articulated to us that would keep them from getting into this high-interest-type borrowing situation. So that was the number that we asked for.”

O’Quinn said this has been a challenging process.

“We reiterated the need as we were winding down the session and waiting on a budget compromise that never materialized. We’re hopeful there will be something substantial in there and that we can help in some way,” O’Quinn said. “The state has typically not, in years past, been in the posture of putting money into a local problem, per se. And the state has never given money to assist with a landfill but we’ve tried to raise this up on the radar.

“We got $2 million in the last budget cycle. That was a tremendous amount of work and this has been no different. It is a tough sell because the money committees in Richmond look at this as, if we start helping every single locality with every issue that crops up — no matter how big or small – there is no end in sight. I think it does have an end in sight. It’s just going to be expensive to get there,” he said.

Beyond, funds, O’Quinn said there may be other ways for the state to assist.

“We put the city in contact with the Secretary of Finance. His office has a lot of management type tools at their disposal where they can help work through some of these difficult financial situations. They are aware of the situation in Bristol and are stepping up to the plate to be helpful,” he said.

City leaders are presently attempting to develop a budget that is expected to include some mixture of borrowing up to $30 million, transferring some funds from reserves, increasing some taxes and or fees and other measures to arrive at a balanced budget.

The initial estimate for ongoing and future work was $30 million but last week the city’s financial advisers raised that amount by up to 50%, up to $52 million — primarily because the most recent project estimates have come in much higher than originally forecast.

The council could also consider a different type of higher interest borrowing for up to $37 million but that would add over $3.3 million in annual debt service to the city's operating budget — equal to a 26-cent increase in the city's real estate tax rate.