State Street demonstration celebrates 19th Amendment centennial

An intriguing group of demonstrators took over the sidewalks of State Street at noon in downtown Bristol Wednesday. Most were women, and most wore white: summery white tunics, flowing white skirts, floppy white hats, even white gloves.

They sported purple, yellow and white sashes, waved American flags and clanged the hand bells they were all carrying.

“Give women the vote!” some of them chanted through yellow and purple face masks.

A pickup truck — white and festooned with purple and yellow balloons — cruised alongside the walkers carrying more demonstrators, most of whom carried posters that read, “VOTES FOR WOMEN.”

The group of several dozen was celebrating the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment, which gave women — but really only white women at that point — the right to vote.

In the summer of 1919, both houses of Congress officially passed the amendment, also known as the Susan B. Anthony Amendment, in honor of the famed women’s rights activist who helped advance it. It then had to be ratified by 36 of the 48 states in existence at the time. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the amendment. It was adopted and formally added to the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 26 of that year.

Virginia, on the other hand, voted against ratifying the amendment in 1920. The commonwealth did not ratify the amendment until 1952.