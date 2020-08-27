State Street demonstration celebrates 19th Amendment centennial

An intriguing group of demonstrators took over the sidewalks of State Street at noon in downtown Bristol Wednesday. Most were women, and most wore white: summery white tunics, flowing white skirts, floppy white hats, even white gloves.
They sported purple, yellow and white sashes, waved American flags and clanged the hand bells they were all carrying.
“Give women the vote!” some of them chanted through yellow and purple face masks.
A pickup truck — white and festooned with purple and yellow balloons — cruised alongside the walkers carrying more demonstrators, most of whom carried posters that read, “VOTES FOR WOMEN.”
The group of several dozen was celebrating the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment, which gave women — but really only white women at that point — the right to vote.
In the summer of 1919, both houses of Congress officially passed the amendment, also known as the Susan B. Anthony Amendment, in honor of the famed women’s rights activist who helped advance it. It then had to be ratified by 36 of the 48 states in existence at the time. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify the amendment. It was adopted and formally added to the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 26 of that year.
Virginia, on the other hand, voted against ratifying the amendment in 1920. The commonwealth did not ratify the amendment until 1952.
Wednesday’s event, which was held outside because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was organized by the YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, Believe in Bristol, the Bristol Historical Association and The Bristol Train Station. Its white, purple and yellow palette channeled the colors of the National Woman’s Party, a women’s suffrage group started in 1913.
Participants said they wanted to raise awareness of the 19th Amendment and its significance for voting rights.
“It’s a celebration of a right that we all take for granted,” said Kingsport resident Ramona Invidiata.
Invidiata, a living history actor, wore a white, full-length, lace embroidered tea dress — an original from the early 1900s, she said, that she found in New York — along with white dress gloves, a cream-colored hat, a “VOTES FOR WOMEN” sash and striped silk parasol. She looked like she’d been teleported to State Street from a suffragette protest in 1915.
“People don’t think any more about voting, but ... it was hard won,” Invidiata said. “We don’t realize the sacrifices that have been made by men and women so that 50 percent of the population could actually vote. So today is celebratory.”
Rose Marie Burriss, a 77-year-old Bristol resident, said that women’s right to vote “should have happened centuries before it did,” but she added that’s she’s glad the country reached its 100-year mark with the 19th Amendment.
“I’m so grateful and proud of the state of Tennessee, that we were the final vote that enacted the legislation,” Burriss said.
Invidiata, Burriss and most of the demonstrators were white, but several people of color also participated. Tina McDaniel, a 60-year-old Bristol resident who is Black, said the celebration made her think of the obstacles that both African Americans and women had to overcome to reach the polls.
“My parents grew up during the Civil Rights movement, and until the Voting Rights Act was passed ... some of my family members could not exercise their vote,” McDaniel said.
“[Voting rights] didn’t come to all of us [through the 19th Amendment],” she added. “But still, it’s an important amendment. Our vote is our power. That’s how we voice what’s important to us, through our vote.”
When the demonstrators reached 7th Street, they turned around and marched back toward the train station, still ringing their bells and chanting with gusto.
Around them, pedestrians and restaurant patrons whipped out smartphones to film the short parade. Drivers stared through their windows, and a few cars honked. From under the awning at Borderline Billiards, a man in a T-shirt nodded his approval and shouted, “More cowbell!”
By 12:15, the group began crossing Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in clumps. One woman took off her slingback heels to walk barefoot toward the train station, which was ringing its own bell loudly along with all the hand bells.
Some of the demonstrators hung around to take photos together. One approached Invidiata and asked to photograph her in her historical outfit.
“It’s a good reminder, especially in an election year, that we need to vote, and we need to get out there, whatever [our] beliefs are, and do it responsibly,” Invidiata said of the event.
Kathy Waugh, executive director of YWCA, said that one participant came up and thanked her for making the celebration feasible during the pandemic.
“[She] said, ‘Thank you so much for doing this. This is the most fun I’ve had in six months,’” Waugh said.
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
