State police identify victim of fatal single-vehicle crash in Dickenson County

DAVENPORT, Va. - State police have identified the victim of Thursday’s fatal single-vehicle crash in Dickenson County.
Adrian L. Powers, 65, of Birchleaf, Virginia, died at the scene after his pickup truck ran off the right side of State Route 80 and overturned near the road's intersection with State Route 602 on Thursday afternoon, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
Authorities responded to the crash at 1:42 p.m. Thursday.
Powers, who was driving the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt, according to state police. A passenger suffered minor injuries and received treatment at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
