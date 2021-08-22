State approves request for $2M for new Bristol school

The City Council approved that project but asked the board to pause the process to see if a better financing option was available. In the interim, the board revisited its original plans and now plans to close two schools — Highland View and Washington-Lee — but continue to operate Stonewall Jackson Elementary with some improvements.

The U.S. Department of Education said federal funds could go toward construction but urged against it because the money must be spent by the end of 2024.

“Bristol is fortunate that we had a shovel-ready project as this allowed us to meet the seemingly arbitrary ESSER deadline of 2024,” Perrigan said. “If schools had the same 2026 deadline that municipalities have with ARPA [American Rescue Plan] funds, more divisions could leverage their ESSER funds in a fiduciarily responsible way.”

The federal money would either be dedicated toward architectural fees and furnishings or as a direct down payment, Perrigan said.

“We’ll look and see what way is the most beneficial, but we’ve got to get to that point first,” he said.

Perrigan is on the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting, where he is expected to update them on the progress. Final approval could come later this year.