State approves request for $2M for new Bristol school

BRISTOL, Va. — State education officials last week agreed the Bristol Virginia school division could use $2 million of federal COVID assistance toward building a proposed new school.
On Wednesday the Virginia Department of Education approved a plan to use $2 million of the division’s federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Fund III [ESSER] allocation toward helping fund a proposed new elementary school to better address learning loss caused by the pandemic. The city requested the funds earlier this month.
“This is exciting,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said. “I thought they might send the application back and ask more questions, but we got it approved on first submission.”
City school leaders have been working for a decade to establish a new elementary school so they can close some of the division’s oldest, most challenged buildings. After looking at properties across the city, the board recently voted that land adjacent to Van Pelt Elementary was the best available site.
Van Pelt was originally identified years ago when the division worked out an agreement with J.A. Street of Blountville to construct and own the building, then lease it back to the division. That unique financing model keeps the city from borrowing traditional bonds to finance construction — something it is unable to do given its current debt limit.
The City Council approved that project but asked the board to pause the process to see if a better financing option was available. In the interim, the board revisited its original plans and now plans to close two schools — Highland View and Washington-Lee — but continue to operate Stonewall Jackson Elementary with some improvements.
The U.S. Department of Education said federal funds could go toward construction but urged against it because the money must be spent by the end of 2024.
“Bristol is fortunate that we had a shovel-ready project as this allowed us to meet the seemingly arbitrary ESSER deadline of 2024,” Perrigan said. “If schools had the same 2026 deadline that municipalities have with ARPA [American Rescue Plan] funds, more divisions could leverage their ESSER funds in a fiduciarily responsible way.”
The federal money would either be dedicated toward architectural fees and furnishings or as a direct down payment, Perrigan said.
“We’ll look and see what way is the most beneficial, but we’ve got to get to that point first,” he said.
Perrigan is on the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting, where he is expected to update them on the progress. Final approval could come later this year.
The original project estimate was $18 million, about three years ago, but that is expected to now be $22 million.
“Because our board chose the Van Pelt model, most of that front end work has already been done,” Perrigan said. “We hope we’ll be able to fast track this and get this to City Council by December so we could, hopefully, start working on the project in January. If we can, with an 18-month construction time line, that would get us open by the 2023-24 school year, which is ahead of the deadline the money has to be spent. This wouldn’t be possible if we had the whole procurement process ahead of us.”
The next step would be for Street to prepare a guaranteed maximum price and to develop details of the financing, Perrigan said.
“City Council has a lot of other things going on, but this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to use federal dollars to help build a new school,” he said. “If we pass this opportunity up, the city and our citizens will be on the hook for it on our own if we get to that point in the future.”
