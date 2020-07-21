Starbucks at The Pinnacle in Bristol, tenn., July 21, 2020

The Starbucks location at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee was temporarily closed on Monday for a deep clean after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. 

 BY TIM DODSON | BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Starbucks at The Pinnacle retail development in Bristol, Tennessee reopened with reduced hours Tuesday after temporarily closing Monday due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The coffee chain will have adjusted hours of 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. through Friday, according to Jory Mendes, a Starbucks spokesman.

The store closed and initiated a deep clean on Monday when it received news of the employee’s diagnosis, Mendes said.

Mendes said that the infected employee and workers who were in close contact with the individual will self-isolate for two weeks. Starbucks will compensate them for time missed, Mendes said.

Employees currently working at the store did not work in close contact with individual who tested positive for COVID-19, he added.

