Stanski one of region’s first female surgeons

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Dr. Cheryl Stanski didn’t set out to be a pioneer but, as one of this region’s first female surgeons, she quickly developed a niche practice that continues to this day.

Stanski, a New Jersey native, joined Holston Medical Group in 2001. In addition to her clinical work, she serves as the group’s chief medical officer. But two decades ago she was the first female surgeon in Kingsport. Not every patient was enamored.

“Surgery was definitely a man’s field. I trained with a lot of men and was used to that,” Stanski said. “There were some patients who would refuse to see me because I was a woman and, ironically, it was usually older women. It was different for them seeing women in that role. They were not confident I could take care of them, which was fine. I told them if they wanted someone else, that is what they should do.”

Another question she received early on, because her husband was also a general surgeon, some patients asked, “Is your husband going to help you?”

It didn’t take long for that to change, and people became more accepting.

“Word of mouth is strong so you take care of patients, do a good job, they tell their friends and, before you know it, you overcome that pretty quickly. Most patients were wonderful, they welcomed me, I was their doctor, and that’s all they cared about. There were a handful who were never comfortable, but I never get that now,” she said.

While the operating room still likely contains more male surgeons, women are making gains, she said.

“There are a lot more female surgeons now. General surgery is still a majority of men, but it’s getting closer to 50-50. I would say probably 40% of surgeons coming out (of medical schools) are women,” Stanski said.

Throughout her practice and to this day, many of her patients were diagnosed with breast cancer.

“It almost chose me as much as I chose it. When I started in practice, I was the only female surgeon in the Kingsport area, so a lot of women just felt more comfortable seeing another woman. So I just got a lot of breast cancer patients referred to me,” Stanski said.

“The more I did, the more I dug into it, and my experience with my breast cancer patients was so rewarding. You really get to know those patients well; you help them through a really difficult time. There is a lot of patient education that needs to happen when a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, and I felt like that is something I could really do well. It’s a very rewarding practice,” she said.

Stanski said she worked hard learning about treatment and technique options to offer the latest advances to her patients.

“HMG really helped me grow that practice and focus on it. They helped me expand my education in that area,” she said. “When I wanted to try new, less invasive techniques — cutting edge therapies for breast cancer — they were very supportive. I was able to focus my practice on what I was most passionate about. I still do other, general surgery, but breast is probably 90% of my practice.”

Just as the medicinal aspect of breast cancer treatment has evolved at the cellular level to include many targeted therapies with fewer side effects that tackle aggressive cancer cells, so too has the surgical side, she said.

“It’s a parallel course; very similar. When I started a lot more people had very extensive surgeries — bilateral mastectomies — and felt more was better. We know now it’s really not. I do a lot more breast conservation, a lot of surgery that is less invasive, easier to recover from and the success rate is just as good. We can take just as good a care with our patients without being so aggressive surgically,” Stanski said.

Dr. Stanski completed her undergraduate work at Vanderbilt University in Nashville before completing medical school at Tulane University in New Orleans. When it came time to establish a home and practice, she and her husband, Dr. Thomas Thomas, chose Tennessee.

“I always liked Tennessee and enjoyed it when I lived here before, and it has been a great opportunity for us,” she said. “We really like HMG. We liked the other surgeons, the nurses, the administrators — everybody we met with was very welcoming. We also love the area. It’s beautiful here. There is a lot to do. The schools are good, and we felt the people here were nice and welcoming so it would be a good place to raise our family.”

The last couple of years have been among the most challenging, she said, with the global pandemic and a nursing shortage across the health care industry.

“For a while, elective surgery was canceled. A lot of our patients had cancer so we still operated on those patients, but finding OR (operating room) time was difficult. Still, with the staffing shortages, it’s been a struggle. There are not nearly as many operating rooms available, and everybody has to be tested for COVID before surgery. Now we’re seeing a lot of asymptomatic COVID patients so you have to cancel and wait a certain number of weeks before you can do their surgery. It has affected us,” Stanski said.

Many of the surgeries that were delayed weren’t “life threatening,” but Stanski said she had many miserable patients waiting for some procedures.

Concern over the pandemic prompted some patients to avoid their doctors altogether.

“I had a few patients who had breast cancer who just didn’t come to the doctor. I had one lady who wasn’t going to die of COVID, who had a very aggressive breast cancer developed and grew so — by the time I saw her — it was pretty advanced. She’s going to require a lot more treatment, and it’s probably not curable at that point,” Stanski said. “If we were seeing a patient we could advocate for them, but there are some patients who were so afraid of COVID they didn’t come in, and they definitely suffered because of it.”

HMG has also been somewhat impacted by the nursing shortage, Stanski said.

“We have a little bit of nursing shortage. It’s not as bad as the hospital, but nationwide there is a shortage of nursing, so that is an area we’re getting by. It is better than the hospitals. There’s not a ton of applicants. We need more nurses because we’re growing. People move on to other things, so it’s hard to fill those positions,” she said.

Stanski said her career has remained “interesting, challenging and rewarding” and now, in addition to her patients, she is embracing a new role helping manage Holston Medical Group.

“I’m working with the executive team on patient care and, on a larger scale, looking at how HMG as a whole, takes care of our community,” she said. “I’m growing in administration; spending a couple days per week in the executive suite. It’s a different approach. I got my MBA a couple years ago. I’m still taking care of patients but doing it in a different way.”