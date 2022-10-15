Stalled hotel project stuck in legal feud

The developer of an unfinished hotel in downtown Bristol and its insurance provider are at odds over policy coverage more than two years after the structure partially collapsed in September 2020.

Although there were no injuries in the multi-floor collapse, Tenneva, LLC and The Cincinnati Insurance Company have each filed suits in federal court to settle their disagreements. According to the initial complaint for declaratory judgement filed by Cincinnati Insurance in February, the partial collapse was caused by failed steel-bearing walls on the second floor.

While the insurance company said in its complaint it has issued and "continues to issue" payments for what it deems to be covered damages under the policy, Tenneva is seeking more than $11 million in coverage, minus what has been paid, plus other monies, and has demanded a jury trial in its counter suit, according to its response filed in May.

As the two parties continue to litigate the issue of what the policy covers and what it doesn’t, people in Bristol are questioning the future of the unfinished building that was intended to be a seven-story Holiday Inn with more than 100 rooms, a bar and restaurant at 933-935 Shelby Street near the intersection of Volunteer Parkway and West State Street.

Bristol Tennessee City Councilwomen Margaret Feierabend is among the Bristolians sensing frustration from the community over the project's misfortune.

“I am getting calls from folks who are very interested in what’s happening and believe it’s a huge eyesore and very negative for our community for it continuing for this long,” Feierabend said.

Bristol business leader Spence Flagg owns Cascade Draft House, less than a quarter of a mile from the hotel’s construction site. He feels the unfinished structure isn’t impacting downtown business or tourism.

“If you’re a tourist coming into town ... it doesn't look like a disaster over there,” Flagg said. “It just looks like a construction zone.”

Sean Copley, general manager of The Bristol Hotel, one of two upscale hotels downtown, admits the structure is visually displeasing, but isn’t sounding any alarms over its effect on the city.

“I think anytime there is a building that's half collapsed just sitting there for a year is an eye sore,” Copley said. “But I'm optimistic that the people that own it, and the people that are building it, will work out their differences and do what's right.”

When asked this week about the unfinished hotel, Bristol Tennessee City Manager Bill Sorah said “it would be inappropriate to comment on the project” given the ongoing litigation in which the city is not involved.

“We are hopeful the issues will be resolved in the very near future and the project will be back on track in early 2023,” Sorah stated.

According to Jon Luttrell, the city’s director of community relations, Bristol, Tennessee permitted the developer to clean up the site earlier this year.

"The city is now awaiting a full failure report detailing the incident as well as the developer’s plan of action for how the project will move forward," Luttrell said. "Upon receipt, these items will be thoroughly reviewed by staff, and once approved, any necessary permits would be reissued for work on the project to resume. No specific deadlines for these reports have been imposed, though the city remains in contact with the developer to ensure that the site remains secured and that any further cleanup activities may continue as needed."

A trial has been set for December 2023 in Chattanooga’s federal court.